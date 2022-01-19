HILARIOUS! Bharti Singh talks about her EQUATION with her father-in-law, READ

MUMBAI: Bharti Singh is one of the most popular comedians.

She is married to screenwriter, television producer and television host Haarsh Limbachiyaa. The couple completed four years of marriage in December 2021. They recently announced that they are expecting their first child, due in April 2022.

Talking about Bharti, she doesn’t only make shows interesting with her talent but makes the minutest things about her personal life come out hilariously with her added punch. Off late, she has come out to reveal some amusing facts about her wedding gifts, post-marriage life with husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa and his family.

Bharti joined popular twin sisters of the TV industry Surabhi Samriddhi aka Chinki Minki for their fun interactive session, shot for their YouTube channel. The duo released a clip from Bharti’s interview, which will tickle your funny bones. The video shows Surabhi-Samriddhi ask Bharti if she has ever been interviewed by two people at once. She gives a hysterical reply and says yes - her ‘saas-sasur’ aka father-in-law and mother-in-law took one.

Further, the twin sisters ask how Bharti, a Punjabi woman managed to settle with a Gujarati man, Haarsh and his family. They ask if the couple didn’t have a major difference as one belongs to a ‘Dry state’ and another to a state of people known for their alcohol habits. To this, Bharti says that now the dry state has also become a drinking state. She hilairously added, “Ab to sasur ji bhi saath mein baithke cheers karte hain.”

