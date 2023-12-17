Amazing! Check out Indian celebrities like Salman Khan, Vijay Deverakonda, and others who have successfully launched their own clothing brands

MUMBAI: For most of our Bollywood celebrities, fashion has surpassed their professional significance. They have a strong commitment to ethics, sustainability, and style. The majority of celebrities are aware that, as public figures, they typically initiate change. They were thus able to establish their brand. Numerous Indian celebrities have entered the business world and introduced everyone to some amazing fashion brands.

Salman Khan's brand, Being Human

Salman Khan was probably the first celebrity to launch his clothing brand, "Being Human," in 2007. To give back to the community, the actor established the Mumbai-based nonprofit Being Human Foundation, which offered a foundation for society. It sells stylish attire for men and women, with some of the profits going to charitable organizations. The company sells its products at its nationwide retail locations as well as online. Products include tees, t-shirts, shorts, and more. Salman Khan gives clients discounts on the clothing line on December 27, his birthday.

Ed-A-Mamma by Alia Bhatt

The Ed-A-Mamma is a clothing brand that supports the environment and child welfare, based in Mumbai. In 2020, Alia Bhatt established the charity initiative Ed-a-Mamma. She launched her apparel brand with the same name, believing that kids will safeguard the things they care about. She set out to establish a society that encourages respect for the natural world.

Rwdy by Vijay Deverakonda

The handsome and charming Vijay Deverakona has relaunched his immensely popular clothing brand, "Rwdy." The young people of today are known to adore the superstar's impeccable sense of style, and with that in mind, Vijay Deverakonda established Rwdy, an apparel brand that provides a wide selection of modern ensembles that appeal to modern audiences.

Rheson by Sonam and Rhea Kapoor

In 2017, Sonam Kapoor and her sister Rhea Kapoor launched the Indian apparel brand "Rheson". Rheson provides elegant silhouettes in a range of fashion-forward shapes, styles, and patterns. All of this brand's textiles are expertly fitted to fit today's sophisticated women using premium materials. The well-known Indian actress Sonam Kapoor came up with the concept for the apparel brand.

Saif Ali Khan's House of Pataudi

A clothing brand called House of Pataudi was launched in 2018. Leading fashion e-commerce site Myntra and well-known Indian actor Saif Ali Khan collaborated to establish it. The House of Pataudi uses its brand to combine traditional Indian handicrafts with modern fashion sensibility. The history and aesthetic of the company are heavily influenced by the renowned Pataudi family. It aims to provide a range of clothes and accessories that combine traditional and modern looks.

