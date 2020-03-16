Amazing! Check out pictures of Karan Johar’s luxurious restaurant

MUMBAI: Karan Johar is one of the most popular filmmakers in Bollywood. He has gifted Bollywood with some hit films. The filmmaker rang in his 50th birthday on May 25 in style in the presence of his close pals from the industry such as Farah Khan, Maheep Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, Seema Khan, Gauri Khan, and others.

The filmmaker is one of the most successful business men. In addition to films, he has ventured into other sectors as well. Well, after launching an exquisite jewellery brand and opening a new swanky store for handcrafted jewels in Mumbai, Karan Johar is expanding his business portfolio even more. The filmmaker is actively investing in different sectors and diversifying his enterprise.

The filmmaker is a proud owner of one of the prominent companies Dharma Productions in the country which was started by his father Yash Johar more than 40 years ago. Over the years, Johar has expanded the company's brand value and added other companies under the Dharma umbrella-like Dharma Cornerstone Agency, a talent management company responsible to launch new actors and Dharma 2.0, where new filmmakers are given opportunities. After movies and jewellery, the director has now ventured into the Hospitality space. Know everything about his latest venture which is a luxe restaurant located in Mumbai's posh area.

Karan Johar has opened the doors of his new opulent restaurant Neuma India, located in a Portuguese villa in Colaba, a posh locality in Mumbai. Sharing the big news Johar wrote on his Instagram, "Tucked away on a street in Colaba, disguised as a Portuguese villa is no more a house, or a gentleman’s club, not a ladies one either, but a home." @neumaindia opens its doors today!" The new culinary space is designed by interior designer Ashiesh Shah, who has given this place a very soothing and elegant vibe. Co-founded by Bunty Sajdeh and True Palate Café Pvt. Ltd, the place is located in a restored colonial-era bungalow, per Vogue India. This aesthetically and thoughtfully designed eatery is quite different from other restaurants in town as each room of the bungalow follows a different mood board, letting you pick a table based on how you're feeling on a particular day and how you plan to spend it. The fine-dining comprises various areas like The Sun Porch, The Garden Cafe, The Courtyard, Blanc, Verde, The Nautica Room, Rose Bar and more, per Vogue India.

