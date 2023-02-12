Amazing! Check out these inside pictures from Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram’s Manipuri wedding

MUMBAI: Randeep Hooda is one of Bollywood's most popular actors. The handsome man has established himself as a successful actor thanks to the roles he has played in a number of films like Jism 2, Sarbjit, Highway, Murder 3, Kick, Jannat 2, Once Upon a Time in Mumbai and Sultan.

Since some time, it’s been the talk of the town that Randeep Hooda and the love of his life, Lin Laishram, are set to get married. It was also reported that both of them have been living together.

Earlier, Randeep Hooda had shared the wedding invite on his Instagram profile and the fans of the actor are really happy for him and want him to be happy.

Later, we gave you a major update. Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram finally tied knots and have come together for life. We also gave you first glimpses from their wedding.

While the wedding was in Manipuri style, we now have some inside glimpses from the wedding that we don’t want you to miss.

So let’s take a look at the glimpses below:

As we can see in the pictures and videos below, the couple really looks very happy together with the family.

We wish nothing but good luck to the couple as they embark on a new journey together.

