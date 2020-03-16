Amazing! Choti Sarrdaarni fame Nimrit Ahluwalia gearing up for her international debut

MUMBAI: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia made her acting debut with Colors’ Choti Sarrdaarni. The show turned out to be an instant hit among the audience and made the debutante a popular face in the tinsel town of television. Fans of the show and the actress have been nothing but praises for her. And now, this might be quite a piece of good news for her fans as she is shooting for something internationally.

As per sources, Nimrit is all set to make her International debut soon with a big banner's production. The details of the project, however, are under wraps and awaited. We also hear that she is currently in the States and has started shooting for the same.

Meanwhile, Nimrit has in fact, been making headlines for her most recent social media posts. Fans were also quick to notice the change of look for her with how she has changed her hair.

As for Choti Sarrdaarni, the actress had decided to quit the show as she believes change is the only constant. She has also spoken in interview earlier how she is upset about not shooting with the show, but she had to keep her health in mind and had to be fair to herself. The show also featured Mahir Pandhi, who also chose to call it quits.

Choti Sarrdaarni witnessed the entry of new leads Gaurav S Bajaj and Amandeep Sidhu only recently.

Choti Sarrdaarni was produced by Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment. It premiered on 1 July 2019 on Colors TV. It marked as the first TV show that has the male lead wear turban all the time.

