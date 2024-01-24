Amazing! Deepika Padukone opens up on her working experience in 'Fighter'; Highlights her stay at Tezpur Airbase and playing badminton

MUMBAI : Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone talked about her experience filming "Fighter" at the Tezpur Air Force Station in Assam. Padukone is currently waiting for the film to be released. "I remember we shot our first schedule in Assam for 15-20 days. That was a live active airbase. It was a great decision on Sid's (Siddharth Anand) part to start the film on that note. It gave us the tone and the pitch to carry the story forward. The real aircrafts, fighters and their families were there. We were eating in the same place as the officers and we were living in their quarters," she said.

Also read: Fighter’ star Anil Kapoor joins ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ on COLORS’ ‘BIGG BOSS’ tonight

She further mentioned, "We played badminton with them. It was all so surreal, we could literally hear a sukhoi aircraft taking off every five minutes. There's not much information beyond this that we can share given the protocols of the forces. Some fighters were also assigned to work with us. They gave us extremely valuable inputs in terms of the costumes, flying the aircraft, the body language, how to salute and flying a chopper. Not just as actors but also as human beings we all learned so much."

In the meantime, Fighter is hailed as India's first aerial action movie. The Indian Air Force serves as the backdrop for it. Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone have already impressed the fans with their sizzling chemistry and the film is set to release grandly in worldwide cinemas in 2D and IMAX 3D formats, and it promises a big screen experience like never before seen.

Directed by Siddharth Anand and presented by Viacom18 Studios in association with Marflix Pictures, Fighter blends heart-thumping action and patriotic fervor.Sanjeeda Sheikh, Akshay Oberoi, Rishabh Sawhney, and Karan Singh Grover are also in the film. It will make its theatrical debut on Thursday, January 25.

Also read: Woah! Check out the net worth of Fighter actor Anil Kapoor

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits – Free Press Journal