Amazing! Dream Girl: Ayushmann Khurrana reacts to an ingenious act by mentioning a man dressed up as a girlfriend for the exam; Read on to know more!

Ayushmann Khurrana plays Pooja in the comedy-drama Dream Girl 2 and does a fantastic job mimicking a feminine voice throughout. The actor nailed it in two roles, fully clothed as a woman. Something similar occurred not too long ago.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 01/16/2024 - 10:56
movie_image: 
Dream Girl

MUMBAI: Recently, Ayushmann Khuranna appeared in the movie Dream Girl 2, where he played a man who disguised himself as a woman via cross-dressing. Ayushmann responded to the viral story of a man dressed up as his girlfriend to write an exam on her behalf.

(Also read: Wow! Ayushmann Khurrana expresses his wish to work with Jawan director Atlee and be a part of South films)

Ayushmann Khurrana plays Pooja in the comedy-drama Dream Girl 2 and does a fantastic job mimicking a feminine voice throughout. The actor nailed it in two roles, fully clothed as a woman. Something similar occurred not too long ago. The popular news portal reports said that during a recruitment exam in the Faridkot area of Punjab, a man was arrested by the police impersonating his girlfriend.

The actor responded to this news on his Instagram stories after learning about it. Dreamgirl was the only term that could have come to mind. While reposting the strange news, the actor wrote the same thing. The man in question got a fake Aadhaar, voter, and identity card created in the name of the lady with his photo on them, in addition to dressing up in a salwar kameez like his ladylove Paramjeet Kaur, shaving off facial hair, and applying cosmetics to appear for the exam.

Raaj Shaandilyaa, the film's director, and Ekta Kapoor, its producer, are bringing back Dream Girl, which came out in 2019. Apart from Ayushmann, it also stars Ananya Panday, Paresh Rawal, Annu Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Asrani, Abhishek Banerjee, Manjot Singh and Seema Pahwa.

The actor, singer, and performer made his Bollywood debut in 2012 with Vicky Donor, more than ten years ago. His roles in popular movies like Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Andhadhun, Badhaai Ho, Dream Girl, Bala, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Doctor G, and many more have been fulfilled since then. We saw him portraying two characters in Dream Girl 2 in 2023. Lovebirds will be his next project.

(Also read: Must read! Ayushmann Khurrana reveals the real reason why An Action Hero floped, despite being a 'great film' )

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits – Pinkvilla

Dream Girl Ayushmann Khurrana Ananya Panday Paresh Rawal Annu Kapoor Rajpal Yadav Vijay Raaz Asrani Abhishek Banerjee Manjot Singh and Seema Pahwa Vicky Donor Dum Laga Ke Haisha Bareilly Ki Barfi Andhadhun Badhaai Ho Bala Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Doctor G Dream Girl 2 TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 01/16/2024 - 10:56

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Spectacular! Disha Patani's viral videos fuel excitement for Yodha, Showcasing her prowess in action roles
MUMBAI: Disha Patani is without a doubt one of the hottest actresses in the industry right now! With her amazing...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Oh No! Angad announces separation from Sahiba, latter wants him to rethink
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
Anupamaa: Kya Baat Hai! Deepu will fall for Anupama seeing her simplicity
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Amazing! First Act director Deepa Bhatia candidly talked about her exciting upcoming projects; says ‘‘I And Amole Gupte Are Working On High-School Series’
MUMBAI: Deepa Bhatia is now producing a docu-series called First Act, which explores the shadowy side of young actors...
Hawwwt! Rashmi Agdekar’s THESE sizzling hot pictures are sure to make your heart pound, check it out
MUMBAI: Indian model-turned-actress Rashmi Agdekar works in Hindi cinema and has made her space in OTT platforms. The...
Anupamaa: Kya Baat Hai! A new man will enter Anupama’s life
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Recent Stories
Disha Patani
Spectacular! Disha Patani's viral videos fuel excitement for Yodha, Showcasing her prowess in action roles
Latest Video
Related Stories
Disha Patani
Spectacular! Disha Patani's viral videos fuel excitement for Yodha, Showcasing her prowess in action roles
Deepa Bhatia
Amazing! First Act director Deepa Bhatia candidly talked about her exciting upcoming projects; says ‘‘I And Amole Gupte Are Working On High-School Series’
Sidharth Malhotra
Wow! Actor Sidharth Malhotra celebrates his 39th birthday in an intimate home gathering with Karan Johar, Shakun Batra, and close friends; Check out PICs here!
Shah
What! Was Munna Bhai MBBS delayed due to Shah Rukh Khan? Read to know more
Vedang
Must Read! Vedang Raina Set to Share Screen with Alia Bhatt in Vasan Bala's Jigra? Actor's Response Revealed!
Ira
Interesting! Star Kids Who Found Love Beyond Bollywood: A Glimpse into Celebrity Offscreen Marriages