Amazing! Dream Girl: Ayushmann Khurrana reacts to an ingenious act by mentioning a man dressed up as a girlfriend for the exam; Read on to know more!

MUMBAI: Recently, Ayushmann Khuranna appeared in the movie Dream Girl 2, where he played a man who disguised himself as a woman via cross-dressing. Ayushmann responded to the viral story of a man dressed up as his girlfriend to write an exam on her behalf.

(Also read: Wow! Ayushmann Khurrana expresses his wish to work with Jawan director Atlee and be a part of South films)

Ayushmann Khurrana plays Pooja in the comedy-drama Dream Girl 2 and does a fantastic job mimicking a feminine voice throughout. The actor nailed it in two roles, fully clothed as a woman. Something similar occurred not too long ago. The popular news portal reports said that during a recruitment exam in the Faridkot area of Punjab, a man was arrested by the police impersonating his girlfriend.

The actor responded to this news on his Instagram stories after learning about it. Dreamgirl was the only term that could have come to mind. While reposting the strange news, the actor wrote the same thing. The man in question got a fake Aadhaar, voter, and identity card created in the name of the lady with his photo on them, in addition to dressing up in a salwar kameez like his ladylove Paramjeet Kaur, shaving off facial hair, and applying cosmetics to appear for the exam.

Raaj Shaandilyaa, the film's director, and Ekta Kapoor, its producer, are bringing back Dream Girl, which came out in 2019. Apart from Ayushmann, it also stars Ananya Panday, Paresh Rawal, Annu Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Asrani, Abhishek Banerjee, Manjot Singh and Seema Pahwa.

The actor, singer, and performer made his Bollywood debut in 2012 with Vicky Donor, more than ten years ago. His roles in popular movies like Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Andhadhun, Badhaai Ho, Dream Girl, Bala, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Doctor G, and many more have been fulfilled since then. We saw him portraying two characters in Dream Girl 2 in 2023. Lovebirds will be his next project.

(Also read: Must read! Ayushmann Khurrana reveals the real reason why An Action Hero floped, despite being a 'great film' )

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits – Pinkvilla