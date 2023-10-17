Amazing! Fatima Sana Shaikh reacts to inevitable comparisons with Kangana Ranaut portraying the same character; Says ‘How can I compare our performance?’

MUMBAI: Sam Bahadur, Fatima Sana Shaikh's upcoming film, has received great feedback, which makes her pleased and satisfied. She credits director Meghna Gulzar for bringing out the best in her as the film's former prime minister, Indira Gandhi, in an interview with Hindustan Times. Vicky Kaushal and Sanya Malhotra are also featured in Sam Bahadur.

Vicky Kaushal made waves following the teaser release for his remarkable transformation into Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. Though many think the actor was overshadowed by Vicky's transformation, Fatima thinks it makes sense.

Fatima said, “Yes, and usme galat nahi hai (it’s not wrong). It’s Sam Bahadur’s film, not Indira Gandhi. Talking about the film, we are celebrating what he has done for the country. Basically, he crossed paths with so many people and everybody added something to his life. You will see more intricacies and layers in his character. In fact, every other character, even if it’s small, there’s an arch. Of, course, it will never be as layered as the protagonist.”

Fatima gives Vicky Kaushal, her co-star, and the whole film crew an enormous amount of appreciation. She stated, “The fact is, Vicky as Sam Bahar is so incredible. Meghna is so good; she knows what she wants I just had to be my honest self and help her. In the end, it’s her film and she knows what type of look she wants to portray Indira. There’s nothing wrong with it.”

As Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, Vicky won over not just those who admired him but also Fatima. She remembers her first encounter with him on set,“When I saw him I was like ‘Oh my God! This boy is so good.’ I have seen him (acting) on sets. I think he is one of the best actors of our generation.”

Not just the 31-year-old actor will soon be seen on the big screen playing Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. In addition, Kangana Ranaut will play the PM in the lead role in Emergency. There will inevitably be comparisons made between Fatima and Kangana.

The Dangal girl takes it with a smile. She says, “How can I compare our performance? She is performing differently and I'm doing mine. Probably, I would have done things differently if I had been doing her role, I don’t know. If two actors are playing the same character then people are bound to compare and there’s nothing wrong in it. Both approaches can be right. It’s all about the spirit of the character.”

The actor continues by responding to Kangana's appearance in the teaser for Emergency. She adds,“I have seen it, bohot mast laga (it was really good). I think everybody liked it. I don’t remember a single person not liking it. With the hair and makeup, it was too good, visually she looked like her.”

Fatima explained how she used books, manuscripts, and a lot of research to get ready for Sam Bahadur. Her interest in Indian history has grown.

She said, “To play Indira in Sam Bahadur, I read a lot about her. Kangana is playing Indira from the time when she was much older. I played her from the time before; she was young back then. Her journey is so interesting. The more I read about these characters, the more I feel we should start talking about freedom fights, rulers and emperors. One should know what has happened in our country.”

Fatima sees acting as a universal success, despite the fact that many discuss the intense competition amongst them in the business. She claims,“If other people do good work, I will do good work. It’s nice to have people who are great actors. This is when I will aspire to be as good as them. Kangana is an incredible actor in the end. From Queen to Tanu Weds Manu, kya acting ki hai usne (what an actor she is)! All of these are mind-blowing films. There’s also Alia Bhatt. I personally look up to Priyanka Chopra as a person and artist. I am such a huge fan of her. Even Vidya Balan…”

