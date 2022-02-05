AMAZING! Ileana D'Cruz on body positivity

MUMBAI : Ileana D'Cruz shared a photo of hers on her Instagram handle in which she’s seen wearing a bikini with no filters on the image. This was to promote body positivity as she revealed that she has deleted all of the photo editing apps that can change a person’s appearance so much that it can make them look ‘slimmer’ and ‘toned’

“So easy to get sucked into apps that get you to alter your body so effortlessly to make you look ‘slimmer’, ‘more toned’, etc etc etc... Proud of the fact that I’ve deleted all those apps and chosen this instead. This is me and I’m embracing every inch, every curve, all of me,” she wrote.

Ileana previously revealed that she had suicidal thoughts as a result of her body dysmorphic condition. She spoke about it at the 21st World Congress of Mental Health in 2017.

Ileana also talked about how treatment helped her overcome her issues. “Imperfections are a part of life and one should learn to love who you are. You are a human being and are allowed to be imperfect, and you are allowed to be flawed. There is a lot of beauty in your imperfections, in your uniqueness,” she said.

In the meantime, Ileana will appear in two films in the year 2022. She stars in the social comedy based on India's obsession with fair complexion 'Unfair and Lovely' opposite Randeep Hooda. She's also just finished filming for an untitled romantic comedy-drama in which she stars alongside Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, and Indian-American superstar Sendhil Ramamurthy.

In her most recent film, 'The Big Bull,' she played news reporter Meera Rao, a character based on the famous business journalist Sucheta Dalal, who investigated the 1992 Indian stock market scam perpetrated by stockbroker Harshad Mehta, whose character was played by Abhishek Bachchan in the OTT release in 2021.

Credit: DNA