Ileana D’Cruz got highly trolled for her latest bikini pics; people flooded her comment section with ‘flat-chested’

MUMBAI: Ileana D'Cruz surely knows how to increase the temperature with her exotic pictures. Where beauty and hotness differ with perception but commenting on anyone’s body regardless of their gender or race is wrong on every level. And recently, the actress faced the same judgment for her appearance. And we can’t help but think if an actress who is known to be flawless could face such a thing, then what about every common girl?

Ileana D'Cruz’s recently posted some extremely sizzling pictures where we can see her sitting by the pool in a skimpy white bikini. And as expected just after a while her comment section was showered with appreciation from her friends as well as fans

However, a certain section of people still managed to pick out flaws. And just like that, the number of people throwing negative comments kept increasing where their target was absolutely disgusting. Something that women celebrities keep facing in general.

Ignoring her real beauty, the trolls labeled her ‘flat chested’ leaving her and her fans devastated. But Ileana chose the smart way and ignored these trollers like they don’t exist. The actress did what was required and didn’t engage with random people who are present on social media to criticize everything!

CREDIT: BOLLYWOODLIFE.COM