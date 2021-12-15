Explosive! Ileana D’Cruz gets TROLLED for donning a WHITE BIKINI

MUMBAI: Ileana D’Cruz is one of the most popular and stylish actresses in the world of cinema. She has worked in several films and won over the hearts of fans with her amazing performance.

The actress is also known for her style statements, and these days, she is making headlines for her glamorous bikini pictures. She is a water baby and never leaves an opportunity to take a dip in the sea/ pool and get some golden tan.

Ileana recently visited the Maldives and her entire Instagram timeline is filled with photos that show her love for the breeze and water. Remembering those days, Ileana shared a throwback post and dropped some lovely pictures from her days in the famous tourist destination.

In the clicks, the gorgeous actress could be seen wearing bikinis while posing in the pool. Sharing the pictures, she wrote in the caption, “There’s no better feeling than baking in the sun and then dunking yourself in the cool serene blue ocean #waterbaby #beachbum #islandgirlforlife #majormissing (sic).” Ileana looked all happy and content being in the waters but a section of the audience felt she ‘overexposed’ in those bikinis.

While some praised and showered the actor with love for finding her happiness but many Instagram users trolled her and body-shamed her for looking a certain way in her bikini pictures in the post. Ileana’s fans commented saying she looked like a mermaid. One user wrote, “Are u mermaid …… Always in water (sic),” while another wrote how she was ‘Burning it away (sic).” However, a few others body-shamed Ileana and criticised her for posting pictures in a bikini.

