Amazing! Kareena Kapoor candidly admits does not want people to focus on her looks, Always been a challenge; Says ‘I want to be an actor first…’

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan just made her digital debut with Sujoy Ghosh's Jaane Jaan. In a rare admission, Kareena has talked about how, during a pivotal scene in the movie, the camera was very close to her face and that, unexpectedly, she didn't worry about how she looked at first. The actor also talked about her battle to establish herself as an actor and how the industry sometimes stereotypes female stars based just on their beauty.

Kareena said, “The industry kind off boxes you to constantly focus on the way you are looking. But I have always tried to break away from that fact. I want to be an actor first. This has been the case right from my first movie.”

She continued, “I am confident about the way I look. I don’t care if my lines are showing because that is just the way I am. I am an actor. Can you look beyond that (appearance), that’s always been a challenge for me. I wanted them to look beyond that. Right from Refugee it has always been about wanting to prove myself as an actor. The star part of it was extremely incidental, but I have done films for that. But now it’s not about that.”

Participating in the discussion as well, Tillotama Shome stated, “I don’t know what she (Kareena) is talking about because I never thought of her as a pretty face. I thought of her as an actor.”

Then, Bobby Deol talked candidly about his collaborations with Kareena Kapoor, saying, “I have worked with her since she was a little baby. You used to love eating pizzas. But you are a brilliant actor. You are a star and an actor.”

