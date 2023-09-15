Woah! Jaane Jaan director Sujoy Ghosh was worried about Kareena Kapoor Khan because of this shocking reason, read to find out

As fans eagerly wait the release of Jaane Jaan, starring Kareena Kapoor, Vijay Varma, and Jaideep Ahlawat, director Sujoy Ghosh has shared some intriguing insights from behind the scenes. He discussed Kareena’s rapport with Vijay and Jaideep, highlighting her enthusiasm during filming.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 09/24/2023 - 10:00
movie_image: 
SUJOY GHOSH

MUMBAI:  As fans eagerly wait the release of Jaane Jaan, starring Kareena Kapoor, Vijay Varma, and Jaideep Ahlawat, director Sujoy Ghosh has shared some intriguing insights from behind the scenes. He discussed Kareena’s rapport with Vijay and Jaideep, highlighting her enthusiasm during filming.

Also read -Wow! Kareena Kapoor Khan talks on her Hollywood aspirations; Says ‘I am very busy doing stuff here’

When asked about any concerns regarding Kareena’s chemistry with Vijay and Jaideep, Sujoy responded to Bollywood Hungama, “It did worry me in the beginning but Kareena was so enthused to work with Vijay and Jaideep. And that helps you because when you see her getting excited to work with these guys without you asking her anything. But to her credit, she was much more front footed in this project.”

Regarding Kareena’s casting as Maya, Sujoy remarked, “I needed somebody at that age and to be fearless and Kareena is fearless. When she was playing Maya, she couldn’t give a s**t about Kareena Kapoor. She knew Maya was a single mom, who works and takes care of her child. Her life is all about work. This woman hardly has any time for herself. And Kareena didn’t want a costume during the whole film because she understood that this girl, she doesn’t get time. One jacket is enough for her. Kareena completely embraced it.”

Sujoy further revealed that it was effortless to secure Kareena for the film, as she was genuinely excited about the project and identified numerous layers in the script that he hadn’t initially perceived.

Also read - Wow! Kareena Kapoor Khan talks on her Hollywood aspirations; Says ‘I am very busy doing stuff here’

Jaane Jaan is described as a crime thriller. Earlier, Sujoy Ghosh stated, “Jaane Jaan is based on the book which has been the love of my life for a long time. From the day I read ‘Devotion of Suspect X,’ I wanted to adapt it into a film. It was the most incredible love story I had ever read, and today, thanks to Kareena, Jaideep, and Vijay, that story is alive on screen. We all worked very hard to tell this story, and hopefully, the audience will love it as much as we do.”

The film is set to premiere on Netflix on September 21.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - The Indian Express 

Vijay Varma Kareena Kapoor Khan Jaideep Ahlawat Sujoy Ghosh Netflix Jaane Jaan Bollywood digital OTT TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 09/24/2023 - 10:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Wow! This is how Deepika Padukone made Ridhi Dogra feel included in her 'personal' talk on the sets of Jawan
MUMBAI:  Actor Ridhi Dogra, who played a supporting role in the blockbuster film Jawan, spoke about the atmosphere on...
Anupamaa: What! Vanraj puts fake allegations on Anuj?
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Imlie: Revealed! Agastya and Imlie’s MAJOR connection from past
MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the top shows and is always doing well with the ratings. The show has been attracting audiences...
Woah! Ridhi Dogra shares how she took Atlee's help to ease her anxiousness while playing Shah Rukh Khan's mother in Jawan
MUMBAI:  Actor Ridhi Dogra said that she was very anxious about taking on the role of Kaveri Amma in the film Jawan,...
Wow! Vijay Sethupathi expresses his love to Shah Rukh Khan, shakes a leg with him at the Jawan's success party
MUMBAI:  Shah Rukh Khan and Vijay Sethupathi might have played foes in Jawan, but in real life, their camaraderie is...
Udaariyaan: Heartbreaking! Aasma finds out about Armaan's extramarital affair with Aaliya
MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is an Indian television drama series that airs on Colors TV. There will be some intriguing twists...
Recent Stories
RIDHI DOGRA
Wow! This is how Deepika Padukone made Ridhi Dogra feel included in her 'personal' talk on the sets of Jawan
Latest Video
Related Stories
RIDHI DOGRA
Wow! This is how Deepika Padukone made Ridhi Dogra feel included in her 'personal' talk on the sets of Jawan
RIDHI DOGRA
Woah! Ridhi Dogra shares how she took Atlee's help to ease her anxiousness while playing Shah Rukh Khan's mother in Jawan
VIJAY SETHUPATHI
Wow! Vijay Sethupathi expresses his love to Shah Rukh Khan, shakes a leg with him at the Jawan's success party
Parineeti Chopra
What! From the net worth of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha to the venue, here’s all you need to know about Parineeti-Raghav wedding
ADITI GOVITRIKAR
Must read! Aditi Govitrikar shares her fear of casting couch experiences and her regret of turning down Yash Chopra's offer
Karan
Shocking! Karan Johar recalls crying after Salman Khan wore torn jeans on the set of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai; Says ‘I started pleading..’