Woah! Jaane Jaan director Sujoy Ghosh was worried about Kareena Kapoor Khan because of this shocking reason, read to find out

MUMBAI: As fans eagerly wait the release of Jaane Jaan, starring Kareena Kapoor, Vijay Varma, and Jaideep Ahlawat, director Sujoy Ghosh has shared some intriguing insights from behind the scenes. He discussed Kareena’s rapport with Vijay and Jaideep, highlighting her enthusiasm during filming.

Also read -Wow! Kareena Kapoor Khan talks on her Hollywood aspirations; Says ‘I am very busy doing stuff here’

When asked about any concerns regarding Kareena’s chemistry with Vijay and Jaideep, Sujoy responded to Bollywood Hungama, “It did worry me in the beginning but Kareena was so enthused to work with Vijay and Jaideep. And that helps you because when you see her getting excited to work with these guys without you asking her anything. But to her credit, she was much more front footed in this project.”

Regarding Kareena’s casting as Maya, Sujoy remarked, “I needed somebody at that age and to be fearless and Kareena is fearless. When she was playing Maya, she couldn’t give a s**t about Kareena Kapoor. She knew Maya was a single mom, who works and takes care of her child. Her life is all about work. This woman hardly has any time for herself. And Kareena didn’t want a costume during the whole film because she understood that this girl, she doesn’t get time. One jacket is enough for her. Kareena completely embraced it.”

Sujoy further revealed that it was effortless to secure Kareena for the film, as she was genuinely excited about the project and identified numerous layers in the script that he hadn’t initially perceived.

Also read - Wow! Kareena Kapoor Khan talks on her Hollywood aspirations; Says ‘I am very busy doing stuff here’

Jaane Jaan is described as a crime thriller. Earlier, Sujoy Ghosh stated, “Jaane Jaan is based on the book which has been the love of my life for a long time. From the day I read ‘Devotion of Suspect X,’ I wanted to adapt it into a film. It was the most incredible love story I had ever read, and today, thanks to Kareena, Jaideep, and Vijay, that story is alive on screen. We all worked very hard to tell this story, and hopefully, the audience will love it as much as we do.”

The film is set to premiere on Netflix on September 21.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - The Indian Express