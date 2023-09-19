Wow! Kareena Kapoor Khan talks on her Hollywood aspirations; Says ‘I am very busy doing stuff here’

MUMBAI: Jaane Jaan will mark Kareena Kapoor Khan's OTT acting debut. The actress revealed her aspirations for her Hollywood debut when giving an interview while promoting her upcoming movie. Kareena Kapoor Khan talks about her intentions to break into Hollywood in an interview with a well-known news site, “There are no temptations as I am very busy doing stuff here. Also, I am a mother of two, therefore, I have to give them time. They are too young now.”

Also read: What! When Kareena Kapoor revealed being traumatized after the brutal trolling over son Taimur’s name

The actress also discussed whether having two children helps her portray a mother in Jaane Jaan, saying, “I am sure. I have played a mother before even in Ra One. I don’t really connect my personal life to my work, it's very different. Yes, maybe picking on some real motherly act happens; there is no conscious effort to pick up anything that I do as a real mom. Subconsciously it may come into play.”

The actress previously discussed Saif Ali Khan's advice to her before beginning the Jaane Jaan filming and remarked, “Jaideep and Vijay were always so prepared. I had gone with the thought that Saif had already told me. Saif had told me to wipe away the attitude. He told me they are supremely talented and have the ability to improvise the dialogues. He told me you better be on your toes. I replied to him that I would be like a student in the school. To this, Saif said to me ‘Stop being a backbencher in the school. I was constantly watching them how they work.”

She further added, “Jaideep was always very prepared and composed at work. Vijay is a bit like me, he is laughing and having fun on the set, but his every scene is different from one another. He is a thoughtful person. Being in that environment on the set, I was also always on my toes. I also feel an actor should always be threatened by other actors on set, otherwise, it's going to be not fruitful. It's nice to have a certain level of alertness around.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vijay Varma, and Jaideep Ahlawat are the stars of the criminal thriller Jaane Jaan, directed by Sujoy Ghosh. In 2022, the movie's official announcement was made. The popular Japanese novelist Keigo Higashino's 2005 work The Devotion of Suspect X served as its inspiration. On September 21, the movie will make its Netflix debut.

Kareena Kapoor discusses the 'difficult moment' she and Saif through when their son Taimur was ridiculed for his name and explains why they chose the name Taimur.

Also read: Oops! Throwback to the time when Kareena Kapoor Khan took a 'funny' dig at Kajol

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - DNA