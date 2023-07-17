Oops! Throwback to the time when Kareena Kapoor Khan took a 'funny' dig at Kajol

MUMBAI: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kajol are together remembered as the iconic sister duo Anjali and Pooja from Karan Johar’s Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Both the two starred together in another family drama by Dharma Productions which was titled ‘We Are Family’.

Also read - What! When Anurag Kashyap broke his silence on Kareena Kapoor Khan rejecting his film ‘Bombay Velvet’: “Next time you shouldn’t ask…”

The film starred the two actresses shared by a man, Arjun Rampal, one as the ex-wife and the other as the girlfriend. We caught hold of an old video of the actresses sharing a fun game with Karan Johar while promoting the film.

While Kareena and Kajol were promoting the film, they did a quick rapid-fire game with Karan Johar in the classic Koffee With Karan style. It was during this game when Kajol decided not to take Kareena’s name on one of the rankings lists, and the Omkara actress immediately called out The Trial actress for the same. However, the things were said in fun but it was Bebo’s cold, dark humour that one could not ignore.

Later, sensing the awkwardness of the conversation, Kajol finally had to settle with Kareena’s name. However, she had to do it because of Kareena Kapoor Khan, cribbing and acting like it bothers her way too much. Karan Johar threw a volley of questions at Kajol.

She had to make choices between Karan and Ajay, the better producer. Later, Karan Johar asked her, “Katrina, Kareena or Priyanka, who, according to you, is the reigning queen today?” To avoid making any choices, the actress answered, “Me”, only to get a “This is ridiculous?” from Kareena Kapoor Khan. Bebo further quipped, “You cannot ‘not’ take my name” to which Kajol replied, “I am not ‘not’ taking your name, I am taking my name honey!”

Kareena Kapoor still kept lurking over the question and further took a ‘funny’ dig at Kajol saying, “You are not even in the running here darling!” Later, Kajol had to say, “Yeah, I agree then. It’s Kareena then. We are family,” putting the funny conversation turning awkward to rest.

Later Kajol was even asked to choose the better actor between Shah Rukh and Aamir, and she said, “You cannot choose between oranges and apples.” Kareena helped her by saying, “Some day it’s oranges, someday it is apples, some days both on the plate” Kajol immediately corrected her saying that you can’t imagine having both on the same plate.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kajol were rumoured to re-unite for a Rajkumar Hirani film starring Shah Rukh Khan a few years ago but all the rumours were put to rest later. However, it would have been exciting to watch them together pulling off their K3G chemistry once again.

Also read - Must Read! Kareena Kapoor Khan says after she married Saif Ali Khan, it suddenly became a ‘cool thing’

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently working on The Crew while Kajol has made her OTT debut with The Trial streaming on Disney+Hotstar.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - koimoi



