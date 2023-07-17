Oops! Throwback to the time when Kareena Kapoor Khan took a 'funny' dig at Kajol

'We Are Family' starred two actresses shared by a man, Arjun Rampal, one as the ex-wife and the other as the girlfriend. We caught hold of an old video of the actresses sharing a fun game with Karan Johar while promoting the film.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 07/17/2023 - 07:00
movie_image: 
KAJOL

MUMBAI: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kajol are together remembered as the iconic sister duo Anjali and Pooja from Karan Johar’s Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Both the two starred together in another family drama by Dharma Productions which was titled ‘We Are Family’. 

Also read - What! When Anurag Kashyap broke his silence on Kareena Kapoor Khan rejecting his film ‘Bombay Velvet’: “Next time you shouldn’t ask…”

The film starred the two actresses shared by a man, Arjun Rampal, one as the ex-wife and the other as the girlfriend. We caught hold of an old video of the actresses sharing a fun game with Karan Johar while promoting the film.

While Kareena and Kajol were promoting the film, they did a quick rapid-fire game with Karan Johar in the classic Koffee With Karan style. It was during this game when Kajol decided not to take Kareena’s name on one of the rankings lists, and the Omkara actress immediately called out The Trial actress for the same. However, the things were said in fun but it was Bebo’s cold, dark humour that one could not ignore.

Later, sensing the awkwardness of the conversation, Kajol finally had to settle with Kareena’s name. However, she had to do it because of Kareena Kapoor Khan, cribbing and acting like it bothers her way too much. Karan Johar threw a volley of questions at Kajol.

She had to make choices between Karan and Ajay, the better producer. Later, Karan Johar asked her, “Katrina, Kareena or Priyanka, who, according to you, is the reigning queen today?” To avoid making any choices, the actress answered, “Me”, only to get a “This is ridiculous?” from Kareena Kapoor Khan. Bebo further quipped, “You cannot ‘not’ take my name” to which Kajol replied, “I am not ‘not’ taking your name, I am taking my name honey!”

Kareena Kapoor still kept lurking over the question and further took a ‘funny’ dig at Kajol saying, “You are not even in the running here darling!” Later, Kajol had to say, “Yeah, I agree then. It’s Kareena then. We are family,” putting the funny conversation turning awkward to rest.

Later Kajol was even asked to choose the better actor between Shah Rukh and Aamir, and she said, “You cannot choose between oranges and apples.” Kareena helped her by saying, “Some day it’s oranges, someday it is apples, some days both on the plate” Kajol immediately corrected her saying that you can’t imagine having both on the same plate. 

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kajol were rumoured to re-unite for a Rajkumar Hirani film starring Shah Rukh Khan a few years ago but all the rumours were put to rest later. However, it would have been exciting to watch them together pulling off their K3G chemistry once again. 

Also read - Must Read! Kareena Kapoor Khan says after she married Saif Ali Khan, it suddenly became a ‘cool thing’

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently working on The Crew while Kajol has made her OTT debut with The Trial streaming on Disney+Hotstar.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - koimoi 

 
 

Kareena Kapoor Khan Kajol Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham Karan Johar Dharma Productions We Are Family Arjun Rampal Bollywood TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 07/17/2023 - 07:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
OMG! Rahul Roy opens up on how he signed 47 films in just 11 days after the release of Aashiqui, reveals about his paycheck for the film and more
MUMBAI: Rahul Roy, who made his Bollywood debut with the 1990 film Aashiqui, recently recalled how he landed the role...
Bhagya Lakshmi: Woah! Vikrant holds Lakshmi close, Rishi's jealousy intensifies
MUMBAI:  Bhagya Lakshmi, a Zee TV show, tells the story of Lakshmi's life taking an unexpected turn when she marries a...
Oops! Throwback to the time when Kareena Kapoor Khan took a 'funny' dig at Kajol
MUMBAI: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kajol are together remembered as the iconic sister duo Anjali and Pooja from Karan...
Bhagya Lakshmi: Must read! Rishi realises his feelings for Lakshmi, jealousy takes over
MUMBAI: Bhagya Lakshmi, a Zee TV show, tells the story of Lakshmi's life taking an unexpected turn when she marries a...
Bigg Boss OTT Season 2: Emotional! Abdu Rozik reveals his concerns for Jad Hadid as he feels the contestants are bullying him
MUMBAI: Abdu Rozik rose to fame with his participation in the reality show Bigg Boss 16, where he is considered one of...
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Exclusive! Nyrra Banerjee reveals the advice she gave Archana Gautam during her fight with Shiv Thakare, says “I told her to put forth her opinions not in the Bigg Boss format but in KKK manner very calmly and politely”
MUMBAI: Nyrraa M Banerji is one of the most popular divas on small screens. She has been a part of the television...
Recent Stories
Rahul Roy
OMG! Rahul Roy opens up on how he signed 47 films in just 11 days after the release of Aashiqui, reveals about his paycheck for the film and more
Latest Video
Related Stories
Rahul Roy
OMG! Rahul Roy opens up on how he signed 47 films in just 11 days after the release of Aashiqui, reveals about his paycheck for the film and more
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Really! Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s love story began after a photoshoot with Daboo Ratnani, read on to know more
Rohit Shetty
Must read! Rohit Shetty opens up about Ranveer Singh starrer Cirkus' failure at the box office
Kashmera Shah
Shocking! Kashmera Shah recalls the time she faced discomfort during the shoot of 'Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha' and how Ajay Devgn took a stand for her
Gauravv K Chawla
Woah! Gauravv K Chawla recalls the time he played the Ouija board with Saif Ali Khan in Pataudi
AAMIR ALI
Must read! Aamir Ali reacts to ex-wife Sanjeeda Shaikh's dating rumours with Harshvardhan Rane