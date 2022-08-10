Must Read! Kareena Kapoor Khan says after she married Saif Ali Khan, it suddenly became a ‘cool thing’

She got married at a time when she was at the top of her career and other actresses were keeping their careers secured and not marrying. She made her Bollywood debut in 2000 and never looked back.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 03/26/2023 - 18:52
Kareena Kapoor Khan says after she married Saif Ali Khan

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most sought after and talented actresses we have in the industry. She got married at a time when she was at the top of her career and other actresses were keeping their careers secured and not marrying. She made her Bollywood debut in 2000 and never looked back.

Also Read- Good News! Kareena Kapoor Khan’s recent Insta post sparks pregnancy rumours, See post

Kareena married her Tashan co-star Saif Ali Khan in 2012 and broke the norms of Bollywood by not taking a break from her career. She returned to work and was seen in the song Fevicol se in Dabangg 2. The actress then opened up about how she is secure but box office does matter to her. She said, “I am in a happy space because I have always chosen to do what I want to do, and I am lucky with that. When I wanted to get married, I did, and it was when no actress was getting married. Today, so many actresses are getting married! It is suddenly cool to be married and working. Earlier, it was about not having children. Then suddenly, it was like…okay you can have a child as well and still be working. I have always done things that I love and believe in.”

Kareena also famously shot for ads after giving birth to first son Taimur and even walked the ramp after a break of 2 months while she took only a month break after birth of second son Jeh.

Also Read- Kareena Kapoor Khan gets trolled for not understanding the 360-degree photo booth; netizens say, “Overacting ke 10 cut”

Kareena was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. She will next be seen in The Crew, The Buckingham Murders and The Devotion of Suspect X.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.   

Credit-HindustanTimes

Must Read! Kareena Kapoor Khan says after she married Saif Ali Khan, it suddenly became a 'cool thing'
Recent Stories
Kareena Kapoor Khan says after she married Saif Ali Khan
Must Read! Kareena Kapoor Khan says after she married Saif Ali Khan, it suddenly became a ‘cool thing’

