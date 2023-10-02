Kareena Kapoor Khan gets trolled for not understanding the 360-degree photo booth; netizens say, “Overacting ke 10 cut”

Kareena Kapoor Khan was recently spotted at an event where a 360-degree photo booth machine was installed and the actress is getting trolled for not understanding what she has to do on it.
MUMBAI:Celebrities get trolled mostly every day, and we all know that Kareena Kapoor Khan is trolls' favorite. The actress recently attended an event where a 360-degree photo booth machine was installed. A video of Kareena has made it to social media where she is asking what she has to do on it.

In the video, Kareena is seen saying, “Girao mat aur kuch bhi karlo.” She then asks a person, “Are you going to turn me?” And then she was told that she just has to stand. When the 360-degree camera started moving, people around her told her to do some action, so Bebo made some funny faces. Check out the video below…

 

 

Now, Kareena is getting trolled and people are stating that she is overacting. A netizen commented, “Overacting ke 10 cut.” Another netizen wrote, “Overacting ki dukaan.” One more Instagram user commented, “She’s so duh.” Check out the comments below…
 

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan’s doppelganger Asmita Gupta takes netizens by surprise; Watch some of her videos here

While of course a few netizens trolled Kareena, her fans felt that she was cute. Also, we must say that the actress as usual looked stunning at the event.

Talking about Kareena’s movies, the actress has many interesting projects in her kitty. She will be seen in Hansal Mehta’s next, The Devotion Of Suspect X, and The Crew. The Devotion of Suspect X which is based on a book of the same name will get an OTT release on Netflix, but the release date is not yet announced.

Also Read:Saif Ali Khan gets trolled for his walking style; netizens say, “Malaika ki chaal chal raha hai”

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 02/10/2023 - 19:48

