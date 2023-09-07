What! When Anurag Kashyap broke his silence on Kareena Kapoor Khan rejecting his film ‘Bombay Velvet’: “Next time you shouldn’t ask…”

MUMBAI:  Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most talented and bankable actresses we have in the film industry. She is also one of those actresses who isn’t afraid to call a spade a spade. There was once a time when the Udta Punjab actress was very conscious of her image and everything she said and her career choices made headlines.

Kareena has refused blockbuster films like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Ram Leela, Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai and Kal Ho Naa Ho. She also rejected Anurag Kashyap’s Bombay Velvet and the director took a dig at her in Karan Johar’s talk show. 

In the famous rapid fire round, Karan Johar asked her what advice he would like to give Kareena Kapoor Khan and he said, “Next time you shouldn’t ask who is in the film, you should ask what is the film”

Even Karan Johar once pointed out how Kareena would’nt return his calls when he approached her for Kal Ho Naa Ho and chose to do Sooraj Bharjatya’s Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon instead. 

Kareena also rejected Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Devdas saying that she would look odd playing the role of Paro in so much jewelry and Jooda.

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 07/09/2023 - 18:45

