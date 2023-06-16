Funny! Kareena Kapoor Khan and the mystery behind her mug; netizens say, “Pata nahi ye log ghar mein chai ya phir coffee kyun nahi pite”

MUMBAI : Kareena Kapoor Khan loved getting papped, and paparazzi also love her. She gets clicked by the paps mostly every second day, and there’s one common thing that we get to see her doing whenever she is being clicked.

Kareena is always holding a mug in her hand while she is sitting in the car. Today, the actress was clicked at a studio in Mumbai, and looked gorgeous in a white T-shirt and denims. However, one thing that was common today also was that she was holding a mug when she came out of the car.

Well, netizens are wondering why she always has a mug in her hand. A netizen commented, “Ghar me hi pee leti madam.. Hath me lekr aane ki kya jarurat thi..” Another Instagram user wrote, “Pata nhi ye log ghar me chay ya phir coffi q nhi pite.” One more netizen commented, “Ye chlty phirty tea peety hn....kamal h bhae.” Check out the comments below...



Talking about Kareena’s movies, the actress has some interesting projects lined up. She will be seen in movies like The Buckingham Murders, The Devotion of Suspect X, and The Crew. The shooting of The Buckingham Murders and The Devotion of Suspect X has been wrapped up, but the release date is not yet announced. The Devotion of Suspect X will premiere on Netflix. The Crew is currently in production.

There are reports that Kareena will be seen in Singham Again, but the official announcement is yet to be made.

