Funny! Kareena Kapoor Khan and the mystery behind her mug; netizens say, “Pata nahi ye log ghar mein chai ya phir coffee kyun nahi pite”

Whenever Kareena Kapoor Khan gets papped she is holding a mug in her hand. Well, netizens have questions about it. Read on to know more...
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 06/16/2023 - 17:25
movie_image: 
kareena

MUMBAI : Kareena Kapoor Khan loved getting papped, and paparazzi also love her. She gets clicked by the paps mostly every second day, and there’s one common thing that we get to see her doing whenever she is being clicked.

Kareena is always holding a mug in her hand while she is sitting in the car. Today, the actress was clicked at a studio in Mumbai, and looked gorgeous in a white T-shirt and denims. However, one thing that was common today also was that she was holding a mug when she came out of the car.

Also Read: What! Kareena Kapoor Khan shares a no makeup look, netizens age shame her saying “Omg iska face kaisa ho gaya hai”

Well, netizens are wondering why she always has a mug in her hand. A netizen commented, “Ghar me hi pee leti madam.. Hath me lekr aane ki kya jarurat thi..” Another Instagram user wrote, “Pata nhi ye log ghar me chay ya phir coffi q nhi pite.” One more netizen commented, “Ye chlty phirty tea peety hn....kamal h bhae.” Check out the comments below...


Talking about Kareena’s movies, the actress has some interesting projects lined up. She will be seen in movies like The Buckingham Murders, The Devotion of Suspect X, and The Crew. The shooting of The Buckingham Murders and The Devotion of Suspect X has been wrapped up, but the release date is not yet announced. The Devotion of Suspect X will premiere on Netflix. The Crew is currently in production.

There are reports that Kareena will be seen in Singham Again, but the official announcement is yet to be made.

Also Read:Whoa! Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals she made the right decision by saying no to Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai, says “There are portions in the film where she has pimples and under-eye bags”

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 

Kareena Kapoor Khan The Buckingham Murders The Devotion of Suspect X The Crew Laal Singh Chaddha Angrezi Medium GOOD NEWWZ Veere Di Wedding Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 06/16/2023 - 17:25

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Junooniyat: Drama Alert! While Jordan tortures Ellahi, A new girl enters Jahaan’s life!
MUMBAI :Colors' show produced by Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s Dreamiyata Productions titled Junooniyatt is a musical...
What? Will Abrar and Sargun exit the show after Nayantara and Samrat go through this major twist? Here's why fans think so!
MUMBAI : StarPlus’ daily show, ‘Yeh Hai Chahatein’ has a very loyal fan base who adore Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar...
Hilarious! These memes on Prabhas starrer Adipurush will make you laugh out loud
MUMBAI : Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan starrer Adipurush was one of the most awaited films of the year. After...
Wow! Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar paid homage to the OG Ram and Priya in this hilarious way, find out how
MUMBAI : Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has been one of the most loved TV shows. The gripping storyline and fantastic...
Funny! Kareena Kapoor Khan and the mystery behind her mug; netizens say, “Pata nahi ye log ghar mein chai ya phir coffee kyun nahi pite”
MUMBAI : Kareena Kapoor Khan loved getting papped, and paparazzi also love her. She gets clicked by the paps mostly...
Wow! Shehnaaz Gill Shares stunning glimpses of her Italian vacation, take a look
MUMBAI :Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most loved personalities on television. The singer-turned-actress has a massive fan...
Recent Stories
Adipurush
Hilarious! These memes on Prabhas starrer Adipurush will make you laugh out loud
Latest Video
Related Stories
Adipurush
Hilarious! These memes on Prabhas starrer Adipurush will make you laugh out loud
Karan Deol-Disha Acharya wedding
Karan Deol-Disha Acharya wedding: Really! Couple to have a day wedding; grandfather Dharmendra to attend
I think everybody has their own opinion
Exclusive! Krishna Kotian on Adipurush getting a mixed response, “I think everybody has their own opinion”
Karan Deol
Karan Deol-Disha Acharya wedding: Sweet! Groom-to-be gets Disha’s name written in Mehendi on his palm while dad Sunny Deol shows his unique design
Zara Hatke Zara Bachke
Must Read! Zara Hatke Zara Bachke box office collection: Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer ends its two week run on a good note
Pragya Jaiswal
Must read! Pragya Jaiswal takes up ice water challenge, netizens concern, ask “are you okay”