Amazing! Laal Singh Chaddha actor Naga Chaitanya has a sassy reply when asked what would he do if he meets Samantha

MUMBAI: Bollywood debutant Naga Chaitanya is currently busy promoting his upcoming project Laal Singh Chaddha that features Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead roles. While Chay is all set to make his Bollywood debut, he has been surfacing headlines for quite some time and it has connection with his personal life. Recently he was asked about what he will do if he meets his ex-wife at an event or elsewhere to which Chay has a sassy reply.

Naga is having a great time ahead as he has been looking into other industry work lately and has been making noise for all the right reasons post his separation with Samantha on October 21.

'Laal Singh Chaddha's friend Bala Raju smiled and shared that he would casually say hi and give her a hug. It seems Nag has moved on in his life and holds no grudges against Sam. Not only that he also laughed off at his current relationship status.

Naga Chaitanya had two releases this year, ' Bangarraju' and 'Thank you', and now coming up with his Bollywood debut 'Laal Singh Chaddha', on August 11. Naga also ventured into the web space by doing a horror thriller 'Dootha' for the OTT giant, which is said to be streaming across all the major languages in the country.

Naga is currently shooting for Venkat Prabhu's bilingual film, through which he is making his Kollywood debut.

