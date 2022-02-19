AMAZING: Pakistani singer Atif Aslam offers heartfelt tribute to the Late Lata Mangeshkar at an event in Dubai

MUMBAI: Lata Mangeshkar was born in 1929 to Pandit Deenanath Mangeshkar. Her career spanned over a few decades and the legendary singer sang songs in different languages and worked with almost all the eminent music directors of the Indian film industry.

The Indian government awarded her Bharat Ratna, country's highest civilian honour, in 2001. She has received three National Film Awards, 15 Bengal Film Journalists' Association Awards, four Filmfare Best Female Playback Awards, two Filmfare Special Awards, Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award, and many more.

The Late singer passed away on February 6, 2022, at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. After the news broke out several singers and celebrities from the Indian film and Television industry took to social media to mourn the loss.

Lata Mangeshkar’s popularity was not restricted to India only but transcended borders and generations. Recently, Pakistani singer Atif Aslam paid a heartfelt tribute to the Nightingale of India at an event in Dubai.

In the viral video, Atif is seen singing ‘Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai’ song with Lata ji’s photo in the backdrop. The video has been receiving lots of love from fans both in India and Pakistan.

Take a look:

As soon as the video was shared on social media, it went viral. Fans have also been asking for the ban on Pakistani artists to be lifted in India. After the Pulwama attacks in 2019, the Indian government had put a strict ban on Pakistani artists working in the Hindi film industry.

