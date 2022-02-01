Audience perspective: Is Pratik Sehjpal the New Rahul Vaidya or the New Asim Riaz! Fans feel Pratik deserved better!

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 15 has been arguably one of the most talked-about things, from the fights to the alliances, moments of anger, and moments of feeling sympathy for the contestants.

Bigg Boss has always been supposed to be an Audience driven show, where the audience watches and reacts to their favorite celebrities' personalities and eventually chooses a winner. While both Contestants played a good game and garnered a lot of support.

After the announcement last night it seems like fans aren't happy with the results of Tejaswi winning the title. Fans took to Twitter to let their disappointment be known but most importantly hold the channel and makers accountable for playing with their emotions.

Fans are speculating and believe in the rumor that Tejaswi was a pre-decide winner, because of her jungle avatar having wings and the same theme following along in the house and that no matter who they voted for Tejaswi would have won because they believed that Pratik and Umar Riaz had broken records and had achieved the level of success that no other Bigg Boss contestants would have.

Pratik had been in the game since the OTT days, and the public adored him and wanted him to win. Audiences have lauded his game time over time and have felt that he was pursued and poked inside the house, but he maintained his dignity and persevered in the face of adversity and came out shining and has gotten the support of fans and admirers all over for showing his real personality.

Fans feel like Pratik deserved better but they also feel that history has been repeated in the same way things happened in season 14, Rubina Dilaik won the title in season 14, Rahul Vaidya was the runner up and he had gotten a similar reaction.

People have rallied around Pratik and have said multiple times that he deserved to win the trophy not just because they like him but because he had quite the journey. But People are also very sure that Pratik is also going to get the same amount of success if not more, as Rahul Vaidya did or even the Amount of fame and success Asim Riaz did.

These contestants have gained the titles of Public Winner, but the clear comparisons are between Rahul Vaidya and Pratik, they have gotten the same amount of public support and love. Rahul’s career has been something to look at after Bigg Boss 14 and people are expecting the same to happen for Pratik. People’s opinion favors Pratik and when asked if history has repeated itself, this is what they had to say:

Mansi Ojha says, “ We were Expecting Pratik to win but when he did not, it sank our heart, because it felt like the same thing had happened in Season 14 with Rahul, the voters had rallied behind him as well but it did feel like an unfair decision, and now we feel history has definitely repeated itself.”

Nikita Saluja says, “ Why even put us through the whole emotions of voting and even watching the show for months, asking for our opinions, when you are not going to take it is no point. Why are they voting if they don't count, because clearly the makers and the channel make whoever they want the winner.”

Sakshi Soni says, “ Pratik had played the game with his whole heart, all he could think about was that trophy and what they did what so sad and pathetic, tag him along to the finish line only to crush the fan's dream, all they wanted ever as to use the #Pratikfam to get social media engagement. Pratik did deserve it better, he might have not gotten the trophy but surely won millions of hearts.”

Shivang Mehta says, “ I thought this was the final way to rise for Pratik, after all the shows he had done and his struggles and that still holds true because he has not just won the public’s heart but also his future is going to be so bright, this season will be remembered as the Pratik Sehajpal season like, Season 14 is always remembered as the Rahul Vaidya season or season 13 as the Siddharth and Asim season, he will be one of the greats”.

Advik Shah said, “ Pratik is the deserving winner for me and for most of the public like Rahul Vaidya was in Season 14 and I know for sure that we are going to see Pratik a lot more because we want to and he is a great talent.

Pratik seems to have won the Public over with his performance in both Bigg Boss OTT and Bigg Boss 15, people have loved his performance and have shown their support and appreciation for him. Pratik also happens to be one of the most trending Contestants from Bigg Boss.

