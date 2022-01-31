Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Pratik Sehajpal talks about how he didn’t change his game post Salman Khan’s advice, speaks about his bond with Karan and Neha, and reveals his favourite moment

MUMBAI: Pratik Sehajpal was one of the strongest contestants of the show, and since day one, he made headlines inside and outside the house.

The young lad came into the limelight when he was a contestant on Bigg Boss OTT, where he was the center of attraction and created havoc in the Bigg Boss house.

Almost every day, he used to have fights with the housemates. He got along with very few people, and the same continued in Bigg Boss Season 15.

In the initial two weeks, we did see how he fought with Jay and grabbed the headlines. During the tasks, he gives his hundred percent and tries to win.

He was targeted many times in the house physically, but he maintained his calm and played the game in a dignified manner.

Even now, the audience is cheering for him and feel he was a deserving winner. The actor feels he lost the trophy but gained so much love and that’s the best reward he has got.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Pratik and asked him about Salman Khan’s advice, he reveals his bond with Karan, and much more.

( ALSO READ : Bigg Boss 15 : Exclusive! Kamya Punjabi reveals she is supporting Pratik Sehajpal as he deserves to win, says “ If given a chance to enter the house again I would take Kushal, Pratyusha, and Apporva along with me” )

When the show started you were seen as a very strong contestant and giving your 200% to the show, but post Salman Khan’s advice, your game dropped slightly; what went wrong?

I have always given more than 200 percent to the show and I don’t think that post Salman Khan’s advice, my game dropped. I have given my one lakh percent to the show since OTT to Bigg Boss 15. OTT was just for one month and it wasn’t that challenging, and there also, I said and expressed what I felt and continued the same over here. Maybe this time I wasn’t that emotional and didn’t cry that much like I did in OTT. I was strong enough for Bigg Boss 15. I was honest and just being true to myself.

During the game we have seen your up-and-down relationship with Karan and even Neha. How is the bond now?

To be honest, I have no grudges against anyone. That house is such the circumstances that we are in go out of control. I accept everyone as friends and would be cordial with everyone. Whatever happened between me and Karan was because of the situation that we were in and it's all left in the Bigg Boss house. I have no ill feelings for anyone.

As far as Neha is concerned, I am not in touch with her anymore and it’s fine. We were good friends but then it’s okay. She is happy in her life and I am happy with my family and will always wish her good in life.

Your favourite moment on the show?

Every moment for me is very special in the house and it’s because of those moments I am here today, whether it was my moments with Nishant and Shamita or my arguments with Karan.

Well, there is no doubt that Pratik was a deserving winner and he has gained a lot of fans and love from the public.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : Audience Verdict: People vent out their anger on Tejasswi for winning Bigg Boss 15, say Pratik Sehajpal deserved to win and that the channel and makers are biasef )