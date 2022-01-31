EXCLUSIVE! “All the reactions that I saw felt very Justified because they have lived this journey with me “ Pratik Sehajpal on his journey from OTT to BB15, his reaction being up on the Finale stage and his Journey Video! Read Inside!

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar always brings you exclusive Content from the world of Entertainment.

Pratik Sehajpal was one of the show's most powerful participants, making headlines both inside and outside the house from day one.

The young guy shot to fame as a competitor on Bigg Boss OTT, where he was the center of attention and caused mayhem in the Bigg Boss house. Pratik was also seen on shows like Ace of Space and Love School.

He used to have arguments with his housemates almost every day and never got along with anyone except a few, and this continued in Bigg Boss Season 15.

But Pratik Sehajpal is not just known for his fights, he is known for standing up for what is straight even if it means going against the people he loves.

After the first two weeks, he grabbed the headlines and gave it his best during his tasks, where he strived to win.

Physically threatened many times in the house, he maintained his calm and played the game with dignity.

The audience cheers for him and believes he was a deserving winner, but the actor feels that he lost the trophy but gained so much love that that is the best reward he has received.

Tellychakkar got in touch with Pratik and spoke to him about his Journey from OTT to Bigg Boss 15, what he felt about the Journey Video, And that Moment on Stage after the winner was announced that has gone viral:

It Has been a long Journey from OTT to Bigg Boss 15, you did not get a lot of time in between to unwind or experience life outside. How has this journey straight from OTT to Bigg Boss 15 been for you?

P.S: Indeed it has been a long journey but my simplest way of looking at it is that it’s like life, it's a life that I have loved being in both the shows and just like in life things do go up and down. The stress is definitely too much and there are moments when you break down, you feel like you are shattered but you have to pick the pieces up and keep moving. My only goal was to always express myself purely and express my emotions honestly and most importantly Speak Up for whatever I believe, I have fought for my principles but also made some incredible memories, everything in that show was special to me.

One episode before the Finale you get to see your journey compiled as a video and that is one of the most exciting parts but when your AV was shown the audiences felt disappointed they felt that the video did not justify your Journey in the show, What was your reaction to the Video?

P.S: Honestly, I had waited a long time for that video, I did cry watching it but I felt very sad and I and Nishant (Bhat) used to talk so eagerly about the journey video but when I saw it, I felt broken because I mean, Surely I would have done more than what was shown. It could be one part of my journey but not my whole journey, I was very unhappy with it and I did ask the fans to make a journey video from their perspective, and they are also very adamant to give me one to showcase my whole journey.

When You were declared to be in the Top 2, everybody was so happy, the fans were elated but when you did not win and seeing your reaction it made everybody's heart kind of sink. The fans especially were very angry. What was your reaction, how did you feel being up on that stage?

I felt very overwhelmed, I really did not register so much because it had been my dream to be up on that stage and then to be there, it felt very surreal. All the reactions that I saw felt very Justified, because they have lived this journey with me and all of us have worked very hard for this especially the fans, and what they felt outside is what I was feeling inside But even Tejaswi and the love she’s received by her fans and family is surely deserving in her own right but I feel like ‘Haar Ke Jeetne Wale ko Baazigar Kehte Hai’ and in this case, it holds very true.

Pratik Sehajpal was the Runner of Bigg Boss 15 and has become one of the most popular contestants of the show.

