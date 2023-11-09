Amazing! Raghav Chadha opens up on his first meeting with Parineeti Chopra; Says ‘I thank god every single day for giving her to me’

MUMBAI: Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra exchanged rings in a private ceremony held at Kapurthala House in Delhi in May of this year, bringing politics and Bollywood together for the first time. Even the couple's engagement images quickly went viral and were posted on their Instagram accounts.

In a recent interview, Raghav discussed his first meeting with Parineeti as rumours have it that their wedding will take place later this month in September. As he was addressing the well-known YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, he stated, "Hum jaise bhi mile (However we met), it was very magical and a very organic way of meeting. It is something that I thank god every day, for giving me Parineeti in my life. Bahut badi blessing hai (It's a huge blessing) and I am extremely happy that I have her as my partner. As I said, I thank god every single day for giving her to me."

Further adding that the entire country is anticipating their wedding, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader stated, "Main desh se zyada khush hoon (I am happier than the country."

According to media reports, Parineeti and Raghav planned to exchange vows at The Leela Palace in Udaipur, Rajasthan, during the third week of September.

A source quoted, "Only close family members and friends will be staying at The Leela. For the other guests, all luxury properties in and around the wedding venue have been booked. It’s going to be a grand Punjabi wedding."

According to reports, a picture of their reception invitation stated, "Alka and Sunil Chadha, parents of Raghav Chadha invite you for the Reception lunch of their son ‘Raghav and Parineeti, daughter of Reena & Pawan Chopra on 30th September 2023 at Taj Chandigarh."

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

