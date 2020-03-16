Amazing! Ranbir Kapoor gets overwhelming response from his recent Vizag visit, see reactions

MUMBAI: After four long years of wait, Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor is gearing up for the release of Ayan Mukerji’s adventure fantasy film Brahmastra co-starring Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Mouni Roy.

Recently, Ranbir was spotted in Vishakapatnam promoting his upcoming film. Pictures and videos of Ranbir meeting his fans and receiving a warm welcome in Visakhapatnam are going viral all over the social media.

In one of the videos, Ranbir was seen coming out of the sunroof of his car and his fans placed a massive garland of flowers placed around him. Ranbir flaunted his brightest smile as he received immense love from his fans.

Also Read: Amazing! These Bollywood actors are friends with their partner's exes

In the next video, Ranbir was seen walking out of the airport along with Ayan and Rajamouli. His fans were seen showering flowers on him.

He was spotted in the city with RRR director SS Rajamouli and Ayan Mukherji. Ranbir opted for an all-white ensemble and donned a patterned kurta with pyjama. He looked handsome in trendy sunglasses and brown juttis.

Also Read: Exclusive! Amar Kataria roped in for Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, and Luv Ranjan’s next film?

On the work front, Ranbir and Alia's film Brahmāstra is produced by Karan Johar. The film will be released on September 09, 2022. While Alia is busy shooting her upcoming Hollywood debut in the UK.

Credit: BollywoodLife