Amazing! These Bollywood actors are friends with their partner's exes

MUMBAI: There are times when you end a relationship because of a lack of understanding and many fights. But ending a relationship doesn't always mean that you cannot stay in touch with your partner's exes. These Bollywood celebrities are changing the norm by staying friends with their partner's exes. Have a look.

Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal

One of the top examples is Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. We know that Vicky Kaushal's wife Katrina Kaif is Ranbir Kapoor's ex but the past has no effect on the bond the two handsome hunks share. They were a part of Sanju together and since then they are great buddies.

Sussanne Khan and Saba Azad

The recent example is of Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan and his latest girlfriend Saba Azad. They share a very good bond and in fact, Sussanne Khan has only good things to say about Saba. Hrithik too seems to be friends with Sussanne Khan's partner Aly Goni.

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt

While Ranbir Kapoor is friends with ex Katrina Kaif's husband Vicky Kaushal, his wife Alia Bhatt is good friends with Katrina. They are going to be seen in a film together that also stars Priyanka Chopra.

Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor is the common Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt. He is Deepika's ex and Alia's present. But well, the ladies are pretty good friends.

Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh

While Ranveer Singh is married to Deepika Padukone, he has no problem with her ex-boyfriend, Ranbir Kapoor. They share a great camaraderie which was seen on Koffee With Karan.

Also read Mrunal Thakur: 'Most important thing is patience'

Kiran Rao and Reena Dutta

Aamir Khan's ex-wives Kiran Rao and Reena Dutta share a good rapport. There is no animosity between the two and in fact they are often seen at events together.

It’s never too easy to be friends with your exes after a breakup. It is almost impossible to be friends with partner’s exes. However, over the years, these stars have proved otherwise.

Also read Unbelievable! After Bhool Bhulaiyaa’s Box Office success, Kartik Aaryan to charge THIS whopping amount for his upcoming projects

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits: Bollywood Life

