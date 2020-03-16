Amazing! These Bollywood actors are friends with their partner's exes

There are times when you end a relationship because of a lack of understanding and many fights. But ending a relationship doesn't always mean that you cannot stay in touch with your partner's exes.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 05/30/2022 - 19:40
movie_image: 
actorss

MUMBAI: There are times when you end a relationship because of a lack of understanding and many fights. But ending a relationship doesn't always mean that you cannot stay in touch with your partner's exes. These Bollywood celebrities are changing the norm by staying friends with their partner's exes. Have a look.

Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal
One of the top examples is Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. We know that Vicky Kaushal's wife Katrina Kaif is Ranbir Kapoor's ex but the past has no effect on the bond the two handsome hunks share. They were a part of Sanju together and since then they are great buddies.

Sussanne Khan and Saba Azad
The recent example is of Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan and his latest girlfriend Saba Azad. They share a very good bond and in fact, Sussanne Khan has only good things to say about Saba. Hrithik too seems to be friends with Sussanne Khan's partner Aly Goni.

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt
While Ranbir Kapoor is friends with ex Katrina Kaif's husband Vicky Kaushal, his wife Alia Bhatt is good friends with Katrina. They are going to be seen in a film together that also stars Priyanka Chopra.

Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt
Ranbir Kapoor is the common Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt. He is Deepika's ex and Alia's present. But well, the ladies are pretty good friends.

Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh
While Ranveer Singh is married to Deepika Padukone, he has no problem with her ex-boyfriend, Ranbir Kapoor. They share a great camaraderie which was seen on Koffee With Karan.

Also read Mrunal Thakur: 'Most important thing is patience'

Kiran Rao and Reena Dutta
Aamir Khan's ex-wives Kiran Rao and Reena Dutta share a good rapport. There is no animosity between the two and in fact they are often seen at events together.

It’s never too easy to be friends with your exes after a breakup. It is almost impossible to be friends with partner’s exes. However, over the years, these stars have proved otherwise.

Also read Unbelievable! After Bhool Bhulaiyaa’s Box Office success, Kartik Aaryan to charge THIS whopping amount for his upcoming projects

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits: Bollywood Life
 

Vicky Kaushal Ranbir Kapoor Sussanne Khan Saba Azad Bollywood Alia Bhatt Katrina Kaif actors Entertainment Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 05/30/2022 - 19:40

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar: Interesting! Diya stays with Brij as Armaan leaves for airport
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ popular daily soap ‘Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar’ started with an amazing storyline. It is getting more...
Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar: Emotional! Diya sees Brij’s stubbornness, Mathur’s try to stop him from going to work
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ popular daily soap ‘Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar’ started with an amazing storyline. It is getting more...
Amazing! Nushrratt Bharuccha creates a world record by performing Ghoomar with 6000 women
MUMBAI: The Pyaar Ka Punchnama actress has done some amazing work in the past and impressed the audience with her more...
BREAKING NEWS: Vaishnavi Macdonald bags Kunal Kemmu and Patralekha starrer webseries Madhukosh!
MUMBAI: Vaishnavi Macdonald is a brilliant actress.Also Read: ...
Wow! Check out the grand entry of this star from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is currently...
First Gujarati Actress In Cannes
MUMBAI: We have seen a lot of Artists & Celebrities from various industries visiting Cannes Film Festival.But it...
Recent Stories
Nushrratt Bharuccha
Amazing! Nushrratt Bharuccha creates a world record by performing Ghoomar with 6000 women
Latest Video