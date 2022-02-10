Amazing! Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone groove to Beqaaboo song from Gehrayaan

MUMBAI : With just a few days left for the release of Deepika Padukone’s Gehraiyaan, the promotions are in full swing. Not just the star cast of the film, even Ranveer Singh was seen giving a shout-out to the film in his own style. He turned a cheerleader for his wifey, Deepika Padukone. In a video, the actor shared on Instagram, he and Deepika were seen grooving to 'Gehraiyaan' song, Beqaaboo.

As Deepika Padukone’s film Gehraiyaan is just a few days away from release, they were seen having fun on the beats of Beqaaboo. Ranveer shared a glimpse of the same on Instagram and wrote, “All the cool kids are doing it! @deepikapadukone #beqaaboo #gehraiyaan.”

Talking about hubby Ranveer Singh, she said that her husband is proud of her and her upcoming film. The actress said, "I think he is extremely proud. He’s extremely proud of the film that we made and he’s extremely proud of my performance.”

Gehraiyaan, directed by Shakun Batra, is a drama about modern relationships. Apart from Deepika Padukone, the movie also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, Dhairya Karwa, Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapur. The film was earlier scheduled to release in January, but now it will release on February 11, on Amazon Prime Video.

