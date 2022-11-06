Amazing! Read on to know about Ayushmann Khurrana's net worth and expensive assets owned by him

MUMBAI: Ayushmann Khurrana started his career as a television anchor. Ayushmann got noticed on TV at the age of 17 on Channel V PopStars in 2002. He then contested in Roadies 2 at the age of 20 and became the winner. He also worked in many other MTV shows like MTV Fully Faltoo Movies, Cheque De India, and Jaadoo Ek Baar.

Ayushmann is known for being a versatile actor as he chooses unique characters for every film and doesn’t like taking up roles that are similar to his previous work. He’s one of the most bankable stars in Bollywood. Let’s have a look at his total net worth and the assets he owns.

With hit films such as Vicky Donor, Dream Girl, and Article 15, Ayushmann has created his own niche. Meanwhile, have a look at his net worth and the expensive things that contribute to it.

After hustling all these years, his net worth stands at around Rs 67 crores. On the other hand, as per Mid-Day, Ayushmann charges Rs 10 Crore per film.

The actor currently resides in a seven-bedroom rented apartment in Mumbai with his wife Tahira Kashyap, 2 kids and a pet dog. The house that is spread across a 4,000-square-feet area has been reportedly designed by his wife’s friend Tnisha Bhatia.

On the other hand, Ayushmann Khurrana also owns a luxurious property in Andheri. As per Hindustan Times, the house is located at the 20th floor in Windsor Grande Residences in Lokhandwala Complex and it costs around Rs 19.30 Crore.

Many aren’t aware but in 2019 the actor had invested in a grooming start-up The Man Company. He also endorses brands such as Daniel Wellington, KitKat, Toyota, Bajaj Allianz, and more.

With such humongous net worth, Ayushmann Khurrana knows how to spend his fortune wisely. Currently, there are a number of luxurious vehicles that are parked in his garage such aa an Audi A4 worth Rs 48.96 lakh, BMW 5 Series that costs around Rs 74.50 lakh, Mercedes-Benz S-Class worth Rs 3.20 crore, and Mercedes-Maybach GLS600 worth Rs 2.80 Crore.

The actor made his film debut in Shoojit Sircar's romantic comedy Vicky Donor, which touched on the topic of sperm donation in India. He is married to his childhood friend Tahira and has two children, a son and a daughter.

