Amazing! RRR’s Jr NTR shares fun clicks with Emily in Paris Actor Lucien Leon Laviscount as they arrived for the 95th Academy Awards in LA

MUMBAI: The Pan India Film RRR has left no chance to make our country proud. The magnum opus that was released last year in March recently won a Golden Globe Award for Best Original Song(Naatu Naatu). Now there is some more exciting and amazing news for fans. The song has now won Best Original Song at the Oscars.

Actor Jr NTR who plays the lead in the movie also attended the 95th Academy Awards in Los Angeles. The South superstar met Hollywood actor Leon Laviscount of Emily in Paris fame and shared some fun pictures that they clicked. Take a look at them;

Looks like the duo had a great time bonding. There are also reports that Jr NTR will soon be making Hollywood debut.

Talking about attending the Oscars 2023, Jr NTR has earlier said, “I don't think it's going to be NTR Jr or Komaram Bheem who is going to walk the red carpet. It's going to be India who will be walking the red carpet. We are going to carry the whole nation in our hearts as we walk the red carpet, I am looking forward to that!”

Back home in India after the success of RRR, NTR Jr will soon begin working on his next NTR 30 with director Koratala Siva along with Janhvi Kapoor which will release on the big screens on 5th April 2024.

