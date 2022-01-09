Amazing! Saif Ali Khan’s brother-in-law Kunal Kemmu makes his directorial debut with THIS film

MUMBAI: Kunal Kemmu took to social media to share the title announcement poster of Madgaon Express and further spoke about it in his caption that read, “Ganpati Bappa Moriya. As all good things begin with his name I can’t think of a better day to share this with all of you. It started with a thought in my head which grew into a dream which flowed out through my fingers into words on my laptop and now it is becoming a reality on its way to the silver screen.”

“A big thank you to Ritesh, Farhan and Rucha at excel entertainment for believing in my script and my vision and partnering with me on this exciting journey in the world of cinema. With joined hands and a bowed head I seek all of your blessings and the blessings of ganpati Bappa. Introducing Madgaon Express.” Further details on the film are yet to be revealed.

Kunal Kemmu also posted a video of him celebrating Ganesh Chathurthi with his wife Soha Ali Khan and daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu wherein they were seen visiting a Ganpati pandal at a temple near his residence.

Apart from that, Kunal Kemmu has a couple of projects lined up in 2022 which include Vipul Mehta’s Kanjoos Makkhichoos, and Raj & DK’s Amazon Prime series Gulkanda. On the other hand, Excel Entertainment will be producing the multi-starrer Jee Le Zara featuring Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, and Katrina Kaif.



