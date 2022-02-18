Amazing! Samantha Ruth Prabhu grooving to Thalapathy Vijay’s Halamathi Habibo at Airport is not to be missed; Watch Viral Video

MUMBAI: Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the most popular actresses in showbiz. By showcasing her amazing acting chops, the lady has carved a niche for herself in the cinema world. She is now garnering attention for her dance at the airport.

As we know Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde’s Arabic Kuthu song ‘Halamathi Habibo’ from their upcoming Tamil film Beast is out. The two are seen burning the dance floor with their crackling chemistry and amazing moves. From the start till the end, Halamathi Habibo song brilliantly maintains the beats. This song has been creating a lot of buzz on social media and latest recreation was done by none other than south sensation Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

The actress matched Vijay’s energetic and iconic steps and shook a leg on the viral song at an airport while catching a late night flight. Sharing the video, Samantha Ruth Prabhu wrote, “Just another late night flight… NOT!! Rhythm for tonight be #HalamithiHabibo. This song is beyond lit.” Fans loved the video and lauded her dance moves.

Helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde’s Beast is touted to be an action entertainer. The film is backed by Kalanithi Maran’s Sun Pictures. There is a strong buzz that the movie will release on April 14. However, an official confirmation on the date is yet to be made.

