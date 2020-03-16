Amazing! Shah Rukh Khan shakes a leg at Karan Johar's birthday bash

MUMBAI: Just when we thought Shah Rukh Khan skipped his bestfriend Karan Johar's grand 50th birthday bash, the Internet found a video and not just any video, a clipping of Shah Rukh Khan burning the dance floor on Karan Johar's 50th bash.

Shah Rukh didn't make a regular red carpet entry like every celebrity to attend the part but he made sure his presence was made loud and clear. Karan Johar hosted a grand birthday bash last night at Yash Raj Studios and the videos from his birthday party are going VIRAL. This one video of SRK dancing on Kuch Kuch Hota Hai song Koi Mil Gaya along with his OG heroine of the film Rani Mukerji is going viral and how.

Have a look.

Many netizens are wondering how did he make his presence at the party as he was in Delhi yesterday for the promotion of a television brand. A close source to Bollywoodlife reveals, "SRK came back in the night itself and directly reached Yash Raj Studios for some work commitment over his next and most awaited film Pathaan. And so the superstar stayed there itself and attended the party."

Shah Rukh Khan has been synonymous with Karan Johar films ever since he made his debut as a director with Kuch Kuch Hota Hai in 1998. KJo has directed Shah Rukh in films such as Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna and My Name Is Khan. Karan Johar was Shah Rukh's co-star in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.

For more news the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits: Bollywood Life

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 05/26/2022 - 22:42

Latest Video