Amazing! Shahrukh Khan starrer Dunki’s first poster out, check it out

MUMBAI :Shah Rukh has had an extraordinary year so far as his two releases have become the most successful films in Hindi cinema’s history.

Shah Rukh Khan is flying high after the success of Atlee’s Jawan and now, he is looking forward to his third release of the year, Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki. The movie is scheduled to release on December 22 but the actor has yet to announce the release date, even though he has previously said that the film will release in December.

Now, the fans of Shahrukh Khan are going crazy as the first ever poster of SRK’s upcoming movie, Dunki is out on Instagram. The movie is directed by Rajkumar Hirani.

The director has given a lot of successful movies and the expectation this time from the movie has really gone up as it feels that Shahrukh Khan is in power mode this year.

Check out the poster below:

As you can see in the poster, it says ‘A soldier’s journey to keep a promise.’ The poster also reveals the release date of the movie, which 21st December, 2023.

The movie is produced by Rajkumar Hirani, Gauri Khan and Jyoti Deshpande. Previously, Shahrukh Khan enjoyed the success of Pathaan and Jawan.

Talking about Pathaan, it is part of YRF’s spy universe and had Salman Khan for a cameo. The movie was very much appreciated.

Talking about Jawan, it was directed by South film director Aatlee and featured actors like Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra and Priyamani.

Now the audience eagerly waits for Dunki that features Shahrukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu.

