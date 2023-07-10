Amazing! Shahrukh Khan starrer Dunki’s first poster out, check it out

Now, the fans of Shahrukh Khan are going crazy as the first ever poster of SRK’s upcoming movie, Dunki is out on Instagram. The movie is directed by Rajkumar Hirani.
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Sat, 10/21/2023 - 16:39
movie_image: 
Shahrukh Khan

MUMBAI :Shah Rukh has had an extraordinary year so far as his two releases have become the most successful films in Hindi cinema’s history.

Shah Rukh Khan is flying high after the success of Atlee’s Jawan and now, he is looking forward to his third release of the year, Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki. The movie is scheduled to release on December 22 but the actor has yet to announce the release date, even though he has previously said that the film will release in December.

Also read -Wow! Shah Rukh Khan reveals what Dunki is all about, requests fans not to remind him of the failure of Zero

Now, the fans of Shahrukh Khan are going crazy as the first ever poster of SRK’s upcoming movie, Dunki is out on Instagram. The movie is directed by Rajkumar Hirani.

The director has given a lot of successful movies and the expectation this time from the movie has really gone up as it feels that Shahrukh Khan is in power mode this year.

Check out the poster below:

As you can see in the poster, it says ‘A soldier’s journey to keep a promise.’ The poster also reveals the release date of the movie, which 21st December, 2023.

The movie is produced by Rajkumar Hirani, Gauri Khan and Jyoti Deshpande. Previously, Shahrukh Khan enjoyed the success of Pathaan and Jawan.

Talking about Pathaan, it is part of YRF’s spy universe and had Salman Khan for a cameo. The movie was very much appreciated.

Talking about Jawan, it was directed by South film director Aatlee and featured actors like Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra and Priyamani.

Now the audience eagerly waits for Dunki that features Shahrukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu.

Also read - Wow! Shah Rukh Khan reveals what Dunki is all about, requests fans not to remind him of the failure of Zero

Tell us how excited you are for this upcoming movie, in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

Dunki JAWAN Pathaan Rajkumar Hirani Taapsee Pannu YRF Spy universe Vijay Sethupathi Bollywood Hindi movie Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
2
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Mitul Kansara's picture

About Author

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Sat, 10/21/2023 - 16:39

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2023: Contestant Kartik Krishnamurthy’s duet performance with Neeti Mohan left everyone emotional!
MUMBAI :After the raging success of its previous season, Zee TV's iconic singing reality show, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa has...
Vanshaj: Finally! Yuvika meets Avni D’Souza face-to-face
MUMBAI :Sony SAB’s upcoming family drama Vanshaj is all set to take its audiences into the grand world of the Mahajans...
Box office! Ganapath takes a decent start, whereas Leo continues to dominate, Here are the collections of the new releases
MUMBAI :It was yet another Friday and we have few more releases this week, well it was one of the best weeks for all...
Pushpa Impossible: Shocking! Deepti gets shocked by a call, Pushpa and the family concerned about Ashwin
MUMBAI :Sony SAB's new show, Pushpa Impossible, created by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, is already a hit. The...
Dil Diyaan Gallaan: Oh No! Veer gets emotional, Alia is hospitalised
MUMBAI :Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan, with its emotional migration story of a family torn apart by misunderstood...
Dhruv Tara: Oh No! Threat to Tara’s kid’s life
MUMBAI :Sony Sab’s 'Dhruv Tara' is a romantic drama that revolves around Dhruv and Tara, who are from two different...
Recent Stories
Box office
Box office! Ganapath takes a decent start, whereas Leo continues to dominate, Here are the collections of the new releases
Latest Video
Related Stories
Box office
Box office! Ganapath takes a decent start, whereas Leo continues to dominate, Here are the collections of the new releases
Babubhai Latiwala
RIP! Veergati producer Babubhai Latiwala passes away in Mumbai
deols
Wow! Here’s a proof for why we think that this year belongs to the Deol family
Kajol
Shocking! Kajol falls down from the stage during Durga Puja, check on the video
Perl V Puri
Wow! Pearl V Puri grabs attention with his strong debut in Yaariyan 2; can we expect some versatility in his future projects
Rhea
Surprising! Are Rhea Chakraborty and Nikhil Kamath making it official? Rumoured couple attend a bash together