Amazing! Siddhant Chaturvedi’s cryptic post spark rumours about his relationship with Navya Naveli Nanda

Siddhant Chaturvedi who rose to fame with Deepika Padukone starrer ‘Gehraiyaan’ is rumoured to be in relationship with Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda

 

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 06/13/2022 - 09:43
movie_image: 
Siddhant-Navya

MUMBAI: Bollywood star Siddhant Chaturvedi who won everyone’s hearts with his performance in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy and Deepika Padukone starrer Gehraiyaan is making headlines for his latest Instagram post that indicates at his rumoured relationship with Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda.

Also Read: OMG! Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter's ex, Ananya Panday, to feature in a movie together?

Siddhant recently shared a video of himself wherein he was seen getting ready in the vanity. In the video, he is slaying in his white shirt and blue jacket as one of his team members was seen making him wear a silver chain.

Sharing the video, he captioned it, “Her Noodles”. Take a look at his Instagram post below:

Soon after he shared the video, eagle-eyed netizens began to speculate whether his post was related to his ladylove Navya Naveli Nanda‘s Instagram post as in the recent past Navya had shared a post wherein she was posing with cuppa noodles. Sharing the post, she captioned, “Made some noodles today”.

Also Read: Siddhant Chaturvedi: The aspect of Gen-Z not being understood is very real

Relating the two posts, an Instagram user commented, “Navya Nanda also posted about noodles”. Another user quizzed Siddhant, “Are you talking about Navya Nanda?”

It is worth pointing out that Siddhant Chaturvedi and Navya Naveli Nanda are believed to have been dating for a while now. However, there’s no official confirmation on the same.

Credit: Koimoi

TellyChakkar Bollywood movies Siddhant Chaturvedi Navya Naveli Nanda rumoured relationship Siddhant-Navya relationship Gehraiyaan Gully Boy Phone Bhoot
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 06/13/2022 - 09:43

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
WHAT! Check out the never seen before avatar of Vanraj aka Sudhanshu Pandey in Anupamaa
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Anupamaa has been one of the most adored...
Finally! THIS is how Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor reacts to son Siddhanth Kapoor’s drugs consumption case
MUMBAI: Actor Shakti Kapoor is in a state of shock as he woke up to the news of his son, actor Siddhanth Kapoor’s...
Congratulations! Television actor Ankit Gera and his wife Rashi Puri welcomes baby boy
MUMBAI: Ankit Gera, who tied the knot with Rashi Puri, an NRI from Nigeria, in June last year, has been blessed with a...
Anupama : OMG! Pakhi feels embarrassed of the Shah family; gets mesmerized by Anupama’s new beginning
MUMBAI: Anupama is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Shocking! THIS CID fame gets robbed in South Mumbai, registers a police complaint at Colaba Police Station
MUMBAI: CID actor Hrishikesh Pandey may have solved many crime cases on screen, but has become the victim of robbery...
EXCLUSIVE! Pooja Verma bags mini web series Anjaan Ek Dastak, shares about her character, experience for the show and much more
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the digital world. A lot of new TV shows, web...
Recent Stories
Shakti-Siddhanth
Finally! THIS is how Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor reacts to son Siddhanth Kapoor’s drugs consumption case
Latest Video