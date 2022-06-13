Amazing! Siddhant Chaturvedi’s cryptic post spark rumours about his relationship with Navya Naveli Nanda

MUMBAI: Bollywood star Siddhant Chaturvedi who won everyone’s hearts with his performance in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy and Deepika Padukone starrer Gehraiyaan is making headlines for his latest Instagram post that indicates at his rumoured relationship with Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda.

Siddhant recently shared a video of himself wherein he was seen getting ready in the vanity. In the video, he is slaying in his white shirt and blue jacket as one of his team members was seen making him wear a silver chain.

Sharing the video, he captioned it, “Her Noodles”. Take a look at his Instagram post below:

Soon after he shared the video, eagle-eyed netizens began to speculate whether his post was related to his ladylove Navya Naveli Nanda‘s Instagram post as in the recent past Navya had shared a post wherein she was posing with cuppa noodles. Sharing the post, she captioned, “Made some noodles today”.

Relating the two posts, an Instagram user commented, “Navya Nanda also posted about noodles”. Another user quizzed Siddhant, “Are you talking about Navya Nanda?”

It is worth pointing out that Siddhant Chaturvedi and Navya Naveli Nanda are believed to have been dating for a while now. However, there’s no official confirmation on the same.

