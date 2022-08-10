Amazing! The Kerala Story box office collection: Adah Sharma starrer enters the 200 crore club

Here’s how much Adah Sharma starrer The Kerala Story, Vidyut Jammwal’s IB71, and Faxt X have collected at the box office. Read on to know more...
movie_image: 
Adah Sharma starrer enters the 200 crore club

MUMBAI :The Kerala Story starring Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani, and Sonia Balani is already a blockbuster at the box office, and now, everyone is waiting to see what records it will break. The film has been doing very well at the box office, and collected a fantastic amount in its third weekend as well.

However, on its third Monday, the movie showed a drop and collected Rs. 4.50 crore. Even after the drop on Monday, the movie has reached the 200 crore club. The total collection of the film till now is Rs. 203.47 crore.

Also Read: Must Read! The Kerala Story box office collection: Adah Sharma starrer shows a huge jump in its third weekend

If it stays stable at the box office in the upcoming days, then the movie might end its third week run with a collection of around Rs. 215 crore. For now, it looks like the film will have a lifetime business of around Rs. 250 crore which is excellent. It has become the highest-grossing female-centric Hindi film.

Meanwhile, Vidyut Jammwal starrer IB71 has been doing reasonably well at the box office. It did a decent business during its second weekend and now, in 11 days it has collected around Rs. 14.80 crore. Well, it is not a huge hit, but to look at the brighter side, it has now already crossed the lifetime collection of Vidyut’s last theatrical release Khuda Haafiz 2.  

Talking about Fast X, the movie had a huge drop on its first Monday, and it has only collected Rs. 5.75 crore, taking the five-day total to Rs. 65.50 crore.

Also Read:  SC stays West Bengal order banning the film 'The Kerala Story' (Lead)

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 

Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 05/23/2023 - 13:00

