Amazing! The phenomenal journey of Aamir Khan: From stardom to rejection and beyond

MUMBAI: Bollywood's iconic Mr. Perfectionist, Aamir Khan, embarked on his acting journey with the classic 'Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak', a film that not only marked his debut but also catapulted him into overnight stardom. However, behind the glitz and glamour, Aamir's path was paved with struggles and moments of self-discovery.

In an intimate interview with Humans of Bombay, Aamir Khan reminisced about his humble beginnings, where he juggled acting and assistant directing roles for a meager monthly stipend of Rs 1000. Little did he know that this film would redefine his career trajectory and usher in a new era of success.

Reflecting on the whirlwind success of 'Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak', Aamir Khan expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to work alongside stalwarts like Juhi Chawla and director Mansoor Ali Khan. However, amidst the adulation and fame, Aamir found himself grappling with the burdens of stardom, unable to navigate the newfound attention and scrutiny.

Despite his illustrious career spanning three decades and numerous blockbuster hits, Aamir Khan's journey has not been without its share of setbacks. Recently, his wife Kiran Rao revealed that Aamir auditioned for a role in her upcoming film 'Laapataa Ladies', only to be rejected in favor of Ravi Kishan. This poignant moment serves as a reminder of the transient nature of success and the unpredictable trajectory of an actor's career.

While Aamir Khan's recent ventures may not have met with universal acclaim, his indelible mark on Indian cinema remains undeniable. Films like 'Dangal' and 'Secret Superstar' shattered records at the box office, reaffirming Aamir's status as a formidable force in the industry. Despite the occasional setback, Aamir Khan's legacy endures, a testament to his unwavering commitment to cinematic excellence.

Credit: DNA