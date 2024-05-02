Amazing! Top 7 Iconic Bollywood Male Characters: From Shah Rukh Khan's Coach in Chak De India to Shahid Kapoor's Aditya Kashyap in Jab We Met

Bollywood has crafted several iconic male characters that challenge traditional masculinity, offering sensitive portrayals.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 02/05/2024 - 08:00
movie_image: 
Shah

MUMBAI: Bollywood has gifted audiences with a range of iconic male characters that defy conventional stereotypes and provide nuanced and inspiring portrayals. These characters are well-written, relatable, and often challenge societal norms. Here's a look at the top 7 iconic Bollywood male characters that have left a lasting impact:

Shahid Kapoor as Aditya Kashyap (Jab We Met):

Shahid Kapoor's portrayal of Aditya Kashyap in Imtiaz Ali's Jab We Met is celebrated for its humility and sensitivity. Aditya befriends a talkative girl on a train, creating a character that resonates with its authenticity and warmth.

Vikrant Massey as Amol (Chhapaak):

Vikrant Massey's Amol in Chhapaak is a standout character that challenges conventional beauty standards. His portrayal of a sensitive individual who values a person's soul over appearance adds depth to the film's narrative.

Shah Rukh Khan in Chak De! India:

Shah Rukh Khan's role as the coach in Chak De! India showcases a character who treats his women's hockey team with equality and instils strength in them. This iconic performance goes beyond gender stereotypes, emphasizing strength and determination.

Also Read: Must Read! Here are 5 must-watch patriotic movies to honour the 75th Republic Day

Amitabh Bachchan in Piku:

Amitabh Bachchan's portrayal of the hypochondriac Bengali father Bhashkor Banerjee in Piku earned him accolades. Despite his quirks, Bhashkor remains a sweet and sensitive father, adding a unique dimension to the character.

Ayushmann Khurrana in Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan:

Ayushmann Khurrana's Kartik Singh in Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan addresses LGBTQ issues with sensitivity. The character challenges stereotypes and provides a nuanced portrayal of a gay individual, showcasing Khurrana's commitment to socially relevant roles.

Arjun Kapoor in Ki and Ka:

Arjun Kapoor's role as Kabir Bansal in Ki and Ka challenges societal gender norms. Playing a 'house-husband,' Kabir explores the complexities of traditional gender roles, offering a thought-provoking perspective.

Irrfan Khan in Piku:

Irrfan Khan's character Rana Chaudhary in Piku is a tender and understanding individual who becomes a significant anchor in the story. His portrayal adds depth to the narrative, showcasing a different facet of masculinity.

These iconic Bollywood male characters have not only entertained but also contributed to a more inclusive and diverse representation of men on-screen.

Also Read: Must Read! 11 Best Bollywood Thriller Movies That Will Keep You on the Edge of Your Seats: From Drishyam to Kahaani

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.  

Credit: Pinkvilla 

Entertainment Bollywood Iconic Male Characters Shah Rukh Khan Shahid Kapoor Amitabh Bachchan Ayushmann Khurrana Arjun Kapoor Irrfan Khan Jab We Met Chak De India Piku Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan Ki and Ka Chhapaak TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 02/05/2024 - 08:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein: Surekha's Shocking Move - Savi House Arrested as Bhosle Bahu
MUMBAI : The drama intensifies in the second generation story of Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein (GHKKPM) on Star Plus,...
Woah! This superstar was approached for Laagan instead of Aamir Khan, here's how the actor bagged the role
MUMBAI: Aamir Khan-starrer period sports drama Lagaan was among the most acclaimed films of 2001. Apart from critical...
Interesting! Deepika Padukone's net worth in more detail; Check out her wealth and fortune
MUMBAI: Right now, Deepika Padukone is dominating at the peak of her talents. Pathaan and Jawan, two of her most recent...
Spoiler Alert! Kundali Bhagya: Preeta's Desperate Move - Can Rajveer's Blood Save Karan from Death's Door?
MUMBAI: Hold your breath, Kundali Bhagya enthusiasts, as ZEE TV's serial takes a heart-stopping turn in the upcoming...
Amazing! Top 7 Iconic Bollywood Male Characters: From Shah Rukh Khan's Coach in Chak De India to Shahid Kapoor's Aditya Kashyap in Jab We Met
MUMBAI: Bollywood has gifted audiences with a range of iconic male characters that defy conventional stereotypes and...
Spoiler Alert! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Kitty Party Drama: Abhira, Armaan, and Ruhi's Kitchen Confusion Unleashes Chaos
MUMBAI: Hold on tight, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fans, as Star Plus' popular serial dives into a whirlwind of drama,...
Recent Stories
Laagan
Woah! This superstar was approached for Laagan instead of Aamir Khan, here's how the actor bagged the role
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Laagan
Woah! This superstar was approached for Laagan instead of Aamir Khan, here's how the actor bagged the role
Deepika
Interesting! Deepika Padukone's net worth in more detail; Check out her wealth and fortune
Garima
Hottie! These clicks of actress Garima Chaurasia will surely make your jaws drop
Aparshakti
Nostalgic! Aparshakti and Ayushmann Khurrana’s this video will take you down the memory lane of their starting days, check it out
Akshay
Must Read! Not Akshay Kumar, but THIS Hollywood actor was the first choice for villain in movie 2.0
Ayesha
Did You Know! 90s Actress Ayesha Jhulka's Turbulent Bollywood Debut: From Being 'Thrown Out' to Blockbusters with Salman, Aamir, Akshay