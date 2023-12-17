Must Read! 11 Best Bollywood Thriller Movies That Will Keep You on the Edge of Your Seats: From Drishyam to Kahaani

MUMBAI: For Bollywood enthusiasts who relish the art of unravelling mysteries and suspense, certain Hindi thriller movies have mastered the craft of storytelling, effortlessly capturing 200% of viewers' attention. Here's a curated list of the top 11 Bollywood thriller movies that will undoubtedly keep you on the edge of your seat, featuring intriguing mysteries and captivating suspense.

Jaane Jaan (2023):

Running Time: 2 hours 19 minutes

IMDb Rating: 7.0/10

Genre: Crime, Drama, Mystery

Star Cast: Kareena Kapoor, Jaideep Ahlawat, Vijay Varma, Saurabh Sachdeva, Lin Laishram

Director: Sujoy Ghosh

OTT Platform: Netflix

Marking Kareena Kapoor's OTT debut, Jaane Jaan, directed by Sujoy Ghosh, delves into a murder case entangling a single mother. A gifted math teacher aids her escape, while a determined cop pursues the truth.

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga (2023):

Running Time: 1 hour 50 minutes

IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

Genre: Crime, Drama, Thriller

Star Cast: Yami Gautam, Sunny Kaushal, Sharad Kelkar, Indraneil Sengupta, Barun Chanda, Krunal Pandit

Director: Ajay Singh

OTT Platform: Netflix

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga unfolds a midair heist, promising unexpected twists. The film revolves around Ankit Sethi and Neha Grover, played by Sunny Kaushal and Yami Gautam, leading to unforeseen consequences.

Haseen Dillruba (2021):

Running Time: 2 hours 15 minutes

IMDb Rating: 6.9/10

Genre: Crime, Drama, Mystery

Star Cast: Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, Harshvardhan Rane, Aditya Srivastav, Yamini Das, Dayashankar Pandey, Ashish Verma, Atul Tiwari

Director: Vinil Mathew

OTT Platform: Netflix

A psychological thriller led by Taapsee Pannu, Haseen Dillruba weaves a tale of murder suspicion and a tempestuous marriage. The film keeps viewers on the edge with its gripping narrative and unexpected twists.

Raazi (2018):

Running Time: 2 hours 18 minutes

IMDb Rating: 7.7/10

Genre: Action, Drama, Thriller

Star Cast: Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Rajit Kapoor, Shishir Sharma, Jaideep Ahlawat, Soni Razdan, Amruta Khanvilkar, Kanwaljeet Singh

Director: Meghna Gulzar

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV

Raazi, a gripping suspense thriller, not only carries a patriotic sentiment but also features a tightly written screenplay. Alia Bhatt's stellar performance adds to the film's anticipation, making it a heart-pounding experience.

Andhadhun (2018):

Running Time: 2 hours 19 minutes

IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

Genre: Crime, Mystery, Thriller

Star Cast: Tabu, Ayushmann Khurrana, Radhika Apte, Anil Dhawan, Manav Vij, Zakir Hussain, Ashwini Kalsekar

Director: Sriram Raghavan

OTT Platform: YouTube, Google Play Movies & TV, Apple TV, Netflix

Andhadhun, honoured with National Awards, follows the story of a pianist pretending to be blind who witnesses a murder. The film's excellence lies in its lingering mystery and unforgettable narrative.

Naam Shabana (2017):

Running Time: 2 hours 27 minutes

IMDb Rating: 6.2/10

Genre: Action, Drama, Thriller

Star Cast: Taapsee Pannu, Akshay Kumar, Manoj Bajpayee, Taher Shabbir, Veerendra Saxena, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Danny Denzongpa

Director: Shivam Nair

OTT Platform: MX Player, Netflix, Zee 5

Naam Shabana showcases Taapsee Pannu as a proficient field agent in this engaging thriller. Serving as a prequel to Baby, the film maintains Bollywood's quintessential style while delivering a compelling narrative.

Drishyam (2015):

Running Time: 2 hours 43 minutes

IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

Genre: Crime, Drama, Mystery

Star Cast: Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Tabu, Rajat Kapoor, Ishita Dutta

Director: Nishikant Kamat

OTT Platform: Hotstar, Netflix, YouTube, Google Play Movies & TV, Apple TV, JioCinema

Drishyam, among the highly recommended Bollywood thrillers, narrates the story of a simple family entangled in a murder mystery. Ajay Devgn's character strives to protect his family, creating an intense and captivating narrative.

Kahaani (2012):

Running Time: 2 hours 2 minutes

IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

Genre: Mystery, Thriller

Star Cast: Vidya Balan, Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Indraneil Sengupta, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Darshan Jariwala

Director: Sujoy Ghosh

OTT Platform: Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Jio Cinema, Manorama Max

Kahaani, a crime thriller set during Durga Puja in Kolkata, follows a pregnant woman's search for her missing husband. The film delivers suspense and unfolds a mission that becomes evident as the plot progresses.

Gangs of Wasseypur (2012):

Running Time: 2 hours 40 minutes

IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

Genre: Action, Comedy, Crime

Star Cast: Manoj Bajpayee, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Richa Chadha, Reema Sen, Piyush Mishra, Huma Qureshi

Director: Anurag Kashyap

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime, Voot, Netflix

Directed by Anurag Kashyap, Gangs of Wasseypur is a two-part crime epic depicting the power struggle and vendetta between two families in the coal-rich town of Wasseypur. The film spans decades, portraying crime, corruption, and family legacies.

A Wednesday (2008):

Running Time: 1 hour 44 minutes

IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

Genre: Action, Crime, Drama

Star Cast: Anupam Kher, Naseeruddin Shah, Veerendra Saxena, Jimmy Shergill

Director: Neeraj Pandey

OTT Platform: YouTube, Google Play Movies & TV, Netflix

A Wednesday, a realistic and gripping Indian thriller, unfolds as a police commissioner narrates a peculiar case from his career. The action thriller creates chaos on an ordinary Wednesday, impacting politicians and the police force.

Baazigar (1993):

Running Time: 2 hours 55 minutes

IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

Genre: Crime, Drama, Musical

Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Dalip Tahil, Rakhee Gulzar, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Siddharth, Johny Lever

Directors: Abbas Alibhai Burmawalla, Mastan Alibhai Burmawalla

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video, YouTube

The classic thriller Baazigar, despite the protagonist's mid-film demise, maintains an edge-of-the-seat element. Shah Rukh Khan's gripping performance unfolds a tale of revenge, love, and unexpected twists, making it a timeless watch.

For those seeking an uninterrupted cinematic experience, these films promise an enthralling journey into the world of suspense and mystery. Watch them for an adrenaline rush and moments that will keep you guessing until the credits roll.

Credit: Pinkvilla