Amazing! Vaani Kapoor Set for a Diverse 2024, Making OTT Debut with "Mandala Murders"

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor is poised for a prolific year in 2024, with a lineup of diverse projects that underscore her versatility as an actor. Making her debut in the world of streaming, Vaani is set to headline YRF's web series, "Mandala Murders," directed by Gopi Puthran of "Mardaani 2" fame.

While already immersed in the shoot for "Raid 2" opposite Ajay Devgn, Kapoor hints at another big-ticket venture with a superstar, keeping the details under wraps. Expressing her anticipation, she states, "Raid 2 alongside Ajay Devgn promises to be a tremendous learning experience that will enrich my journey as an actor. Simultaneously, I’ve embarked on a big-ticket venture with a superstar."

Also Read: Mesmerizing! Vaani Kapoor’s latest pictures will make it hard for you take your eyes off of her, check out the pictures

Adding to the excitement is her role in debutant director Sonali Rattan’s "Sarvagunn Sampanna," a '90s-set social comedy where Vaani plays the doppelgänger of a well-known star, promising hilarious outcomes.

The digital realm beckons Vaani with "Mandala Murders," and she is eager for audiences to witness the diversity and strength she brings to her roles. Talking about her projects, Kapoor expresses her enthusiasm, saying, "Sarvagunn Sampanna will offer audiences a glimpse into one of my most multifaceted roles. Plus, I’m stepping into the world of streaming with Mandala Murders, helmed by Gopi Puthran, who is known for his work on Mardaani 2 [2019]. I’m eager for audiences to witness the diversity and strength I like to bring to [the table] as an actor."

As Vaani Kapoor navigates through different genres and platforms, her 2024 promises to be a showcase of her versatility and commitment to delivering compelling performances.

Also Read:​​​​​​​ Vaani Kapoor: I'm working in the best era of Bollywood cinema

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.

Credit: Mid-Day