Amazing! Veteran actress Madhubala’s biopic is confirmed; will be backed by her younger sister and the producers of ‘Shaktimaan’

According to reports, a lot of filmmakers and actors are interested in this project but the makers are in no rush to narrow down the cast and crew for the film. The content will be finalized after short-listing the parts of her life that will be displayed in the film.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 07/18/2022 - 23:55
movie_image: 
Amazing! Veteran actress Madhubala’s biopic is confirmed; will be backed by her younger sister and the producers of ‘Shaktimaan’

MUMBAI: Legendary actress Madhubala has blessed Indian cinema with her graceful presence with a lot of great work in movies and speculations around her biopic have been going on for quite some time. It is no surprise that the Indian audience would be more than glad to see what the actress’s life was like.

Also read: Amazing! Kartik Aaryan roped in for Sajid Nadiadwala’s upcoming untitled project, details inside

The biopic is now confirmed and will be backed by her younger sister Madhur Brij Bhushan and the ‘Shaktimaan’ producers. The film is set to go on floors in 2023 and talks about roping in a reigning female actress, are going on.

According to reports, a lot of filmmakers and actors are interested in this project but the makers are in no rush to narrow down the cast and crew for the film. The content will be finalized after short-listing the parts of her life that will be displayed in the film.

The script will be finalized only after the director, writer and studio are locked in, according to the source. Madhur has said that it has been her long-standing dream to do something like this for her beloved sister who lived a short, yet momentous life. She added that all the sisters have joined hands to make this project and that it would be successful on a grand scale.

Brij Bhushan has also requested that everyone within the film industry and outside, to not attempt such a project or biopic on Madhubala’s life without her consent.

Also read: Amazing! Kartik Aaryan roped in for Sajid Nadiadwala’s upcoming untitled project, details inside

Credits: Times of India

Mumtaz Madhubala Taj Mahal Mughal-e-Azam Dilip Kumar Saira Banu Shahrukh Khan Shaktimaan Sony TV Madhur Brij Bhushan Bollywood Ram Aur Shyam Kishore Kumar Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 07/18/2022 - 23:55

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Amazing! Veteran actress Madhubala’s biopic is confirmed; will be backed by her younger sister and the producers of ‘Shaktimaan’
MUMBAI: Legendary actress Madhubala has blessed Indian cinema with her graceful presence with a lot of great work in...
Major Update! Mohsin Khan breaks silence on rumours around him being part of the next season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another explosive update from the Telly world. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is going to be...
Explosive Update! KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty to get married in the beginning of the next year, Deets Inside
MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty and Indian Cricketer KL Rahul have been together a long time and the rumours...
Sad Demise! Ace singer Bhupinder Singh passes away at the age of 82
MUMBAI: It hasn’t been a great year where music legends are concerned as the country has lost a lot of golden talent...
Dance Deewane Juniors: Exclusive! Pratik and Aditya speak about their future plans and reveal the challenges they faced during the show
MUMBAI: Dance Deewane is one of the most popular dance reality shows. It is loved by the audience. The show’s...
EXCLUSIVE! Shiva Pandya aka Kanwar Dhillon loves experimenting with his hairstyles while he is a major fan of This classic combination with his outfits; Check it out
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in...
Recent Stories
Amazing! Veteran actress Madhubala’s biopic is confirmed; will be backed by her younger sister and the producers of ‘Shaktimaan’
Amazing! Veteran actress Madhubala’s biopic is confirmed; will be backed by her younger sister and the producers of ‘Shaktimaan’
Latest Video