Amazing! Veteran actress Madhubala’s biopic is confirmed; will be backed by her younger sister and the producers of ‘Shaktimaan’

MUMBAI: Legendary actress Madhubala has blessed Indian cinema with her graceful presence with a lot of great work in movies and speculations around her biopic have been going on for quite some time. It is no surprise that the Indian audience would be more than glad to see what the actress’s life was like.

The biopic is now confirmed and will be backed by her younger sister Madhur Brij Bhushan and the ‘Shaktimaan’ producers. The film is set to go on floors in 2023 and talks about roping in a reigning female actress, are going on.

According to reports, a lot of filmmakers and actors are interested in this project but the makers are in no rush to narrow down the cast and crew for the film. The content will be finalized after short-listing the parts of her life that will be displayed in the film.

The script will be finalized only after the director, writer and studio are locked in, according to the source. Madhur has said that it has been her long-standing dream to do something like this for her beloved sister who lived a short, yet momentous life. She added that all the sisters have joined hands to make this project and that it would be successful on a grand scale.

Brij Bhushan has also requested that everyone within the film industry and outside, to not attempt such a project or biopic on Madhubala’s life without her consent.

Credits: Times of India