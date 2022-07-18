Amazing! Kartik Aaryan roped in for Sajid Nadiadwala’s upcoming untitled project, details inside

MUMBAI: Kartik Aaryan who is currently basking in the success of Anees Bazmee’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, will be next seen in Sajid Nadiadwala’s untitled project. Producer-director Sajid Nadiadwala took to his Instagram account to announce his upcoming project with the Shehzada actor. The film will be helmed by 83 director Kabir Khan.

Also Read: Whoa! Karan Johar spilled beans on the rumoured relationships of Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan, Scroll down to know more

This morning, producer Sajid Nadiadwala's handle shared a post on Instagram, teasing a big reveal at 11 am. Also, the film is going to be directed by Kabir Khan. Reportedly, the film is based on true events and will be shot around the globe. It is going to be a film with a mega budget, too.

Meanwhile another news suggests that the Shehzaada actor is all set to collaborate with film producer Khetani for the remake of Anil Kapoor-Madhuri Dixit starrer 1998 film Tezaab. As per the latest media reports, Kartik is already in talks with Khetani for Tezaab remake after the success of BB2. The producer had earlier revealed that the film would get a modernised remake.

Also Read: Wonderful! After Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik Aaryan to collaborate with Khetani for the remake of Anil Kapoor starrer film

Kartik Aaryan has just delivered a huge hit with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which has grossed over 200 crores at the box office. He also has two films on the floor including Shehzaada and Satyanarayan Ki Katha which go on floors later this month. 'Satyanarayan Ki Katha' is also backed by Sajid Nadiadwala, so this new film is going to be their second association.