Amazing! Kartik Aaryan roped in for Sajid Nadiadwala’s upcoming untitled project, details inside

Kartik Aaryan has bagged Sajid Nadiadwala’s upcoming project followed by Shehzada and Satyanarayan Ki Katha wherein the actor already has Shehzaada in pipeline

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 07/18/2022 - 13:20
movie_image: 
sajid nadiwala

MUMBAI: Kartik Aaryan who is currently basking in the success of Anees Bazmee’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, will be next seen in Sajid Nadiadwala’s untitled project. Producer-director Sajid Nadiadwala took to his Instagram account to announce his upcoming project with the Shehzada actor. The film will be helmed by 83 director Kabir Khan.

Also Read: Whoa! Karan Johar spilled beans on the rumoured relationships of Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan, Scroll down to know more

This morning, producer Sajid Nadiadwala's handle shared a post on Instagram, teasing a big reveal at 11 am. Also, the film is going to be directed by Kabir Khan. Reportedly, the film is based on true events and will be shot around the globe. It is going to be a film with a mega budget, too.

Meanwhile another news suggests that the Shehzaada actor is all set to collaborate with film producer Khetani for the remake of Anil Kapoor-Madhuri Dixit starrer 1998 film Tezaab. As per the latest media reports, Kartik is already in talks with Khetani for Tezaab remake after the success of BB2. The producer had earlier revealed that the film would get a modernised remake.

Also Read: Wonderful! After Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik Aaryan to collaborate with Khetani for the remake of Anil Kapoor starrer film

Kartik Aaryan has just delivered a huge hit with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which has grossed over 200 crores at the box office. He also has two films on the floor including Shehzaada and Satyanarayan Ki Katha which go on floors later this month. 'Satyanarayan Ki Katha' is also backed by Sajid Nadiadwala, so this new film is going to be their second association.

TellyChakkar Bollywood movies Kartik Aaryan Sajid Nadiadwala Kabir Khan Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Pyaar Ka Punchnama
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 07/18/2022 - 13:20

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE! Shantanu Monga opens up on his negative role in Gud Se Meetha Ishq, shares about his views on getting stereotyped for playing dark character and much more
MUMBAI : After his successful stint in Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 as Varun, actor Shantanu Monga is currently...
HIGHPOINT DRAMA! Aryan questions Imlie's love between Aditya's child and his Cheeku; the latter leaves Rathore Mansion
MUMBAI : Imlie has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the screens.Also read:...
OMG! Girls can't stop gushing over these sexy pictures of Harshad chopda, check them out
MUMBAI : Harshad Chopda started his acting career in 2006 with Zee’s daily soap Mamta as Karan Srivastav and later made...
Channa Mereya: Exclusive! Goldie to be friends with Aditya and Armaan, will he betray Ginni?
MUMBAI : Star Bharat has always been eager to offer its viewers something new, whether it's fiction or non-fiction...
Kya Baat Hai! Sumbul Touqeer Khan reveals her special connection with Fahmaan Khan
MUMBAI : Imlie is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the...
Imlie: Wow! Fans are all praise for Fahmaan Khan's performance in the latest episode; says "The episode belongs to him and he is one of the best actors on TV”
MUMBAI : Imlie is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the...
Recent Stories
sajid nadiwala
Amazing! Kartik Aaryan roped in for Sajid Nadiadwala’s upcoming untitled project, details inside
Latest Video