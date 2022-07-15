Wonderful! After Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik Aaryan to collaborate with Khetani for the remake of Anil Kapoor starrer film

MUMBAI: Kartik Aaryan who is currently basking in the success of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’, is all set to get into Anil Kapoor’s shoes for the remake of Khetani’s Tezaab that featured the Welcome actor alongside dhak dhak girl Madhuri Dixit. The 1988 film was produced by Khetani.

Ever since the news of the Tezaab remake made headlines, Kartik Aaryan’s name is buzzing on social media. As per the latest media reports, Kartik is already in talks with Khetani for Tezaab remake after the success of BB2. The producer had earlier revealed that the film would get a modernised remake.

A source close to the development revealed to India Today, “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’s success has established Kartik as a bankable star. His association with Khetani has also been smooth; hence, the two are already discussing the remake of Tezaab.”

Tezaab was bankrolled by Khetani who has produced films like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Thadam Hindi remake, and the Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal among others. It is believed Madhuri Dixit rose to fame with Tezaab which also stars Chunky Panday and Anupam Kher in pivotal roles.

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan will be next seen in Shehzada with Kriti Sanon, Hindi remake of Ala Vaikuntapuramlo starring Allu Arjun and an untitled project with television actress Jennifer Winget that will make her Bollywood debut.

Credit: Koimoi