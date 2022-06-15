Amazing! THIS television actor to mark her Bollywood debut with Kartik Aaryan

MUMBAI: Television actress Jennifer Winget has a huge fan base. And now her fans have a reason to celebrate as the Beyhadh actress is all set to make her big Bollywood debut with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 fame Kartik Aaryan. Yes, you heard it right.

Reportedly, Jennifer will be seen in a project with Kartik Aaryan and mostly it is a film. However, the duo hasn't yet confirmed the news about them being together in the film or any other project. But both the actors have been approached for a project and they too have likely said yes to it

Jennifer who is one of the highest paid actresses, has been a part of a number of projects namely Behaydh, Bepannaah, these two soaps made her a popular actress. She was also a part of a daily soap where she played the lead role of Kumud in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Saraswatichandra along with Gautam Rode.

While talking about Kartik Aaryan he is right now enjoying the stupendous success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and will soon be seen in Shehzaada along with Kriti Sanon. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has earned around 175 crore and right now the makers are aiming for 200 cr. The actor who calls himself a self-made star has definitely become the youngest superstar with this massive hit.

Credit: BollywoodLife