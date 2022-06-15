Amazing! THIS television actor to mark her Bollywood debut with Kartik Aaryan

Jennifer Winget is a television actress known for her roles in daily soaps like Beyhadh, Bepannaah, Saraswatichandra and many others

Kartik Aaryan

MUMBAI: Television actress Jennifer Winget has a huge fan base. And now her fans have a reason to celebrate as the Beyhadh actress is all set to make her big Bollywood debut with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 fame Kartik Aaryan. Yes, you heard it right.

Reportedly, Jennifer will be seen in a project with Kartik Aaryan and mostly it is a film. However, the duo hasn't yet confirmed the news about them being together in the film or any other project. But both the actors have been approached for a project and they too have likely said yes to it

Also Read: Exclusive! I hadn’t watched any of his shows before, but today, we have a great bond of friendship: Jennifer Winget on Tanuj Virani

Jennifer who is one of the highest paid actresses, has been a part of a number of projects namely Behaydh, Bepannaah, these two soaps made her a popular actress. She was also a part of a daily soap where she played the lead role of Kumud in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Saraswatichandra along with Gautam Rode.

Also Read: Shocking! Jennifer Winget breaks the silence on her separation with Karan Singh Grover, says “It was a very stressful time for me as everything was out in the open”

While talking about Kartik Aaryan he is right now enjoying the stupendous success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and will soon be seen in Shehzaada along with Kriti Sanon. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has earned around 175 crore and right now the makers are aiming for 200 cr. The actor who calls himself a self-made star has definitely become the youngest superstar with this massive hit.

