Amazing! Vicky Kaushal finally responds to the clash between Sam Bahadur and Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal; Says The audience will decide’

On December 1, the film opens in theaters alongside Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor. In theaters, the film will be a gangster drama vs a biopic. Vicky, though, isn't really concerned about the clash.
MUMBAI : Vicky Kaushal, an actor, will be releasing his third film of the year. He will play Field Marshall Sam Manekshaw in Meghna Gulzar's film Sam Bahadur. On December 1, the film opens in theaters alongside Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor. In theaters, the film will be a gangster drama vs a biopic. Vicky, though, isn't really concerned about the clash.

Vicky said, “When two opening batsmen come to the crease, playing for the same team, you won’t say that the two batsmen are clashing with each other; they are playing for a single team, so we are playing for Hindi cinema.” Vicky responded when asked about which film will hit big at the box office, “The audience will decide.”

Sam Manekshaw, whose military career lasted four decades and five wars, is the inspiration for Sam Bahadur. As Chief of Army Staff, he oversaw the Indian Army's resounding victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak War and became the first officer in the Indian Army to be appointed to the rank of Field Marshal. The second and third highest civilian honors in India, the Padma Vibhushan and Padma Bhushan were given to him.

The movie is being produced by RSVP Pictures and will open in theaters on December 1, 2023. Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh also feature in the movie. Sanya Malhotra will portray Silloo, Manekshaw's spouse and his main support. The nation's first female prime minister, Indira Gandhi, is portrayed by Fatima Sana Shaikh.

