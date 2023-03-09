Woah! Vicky Kaushal reacts when questioned about asking Katrina Kaif out on a date, given that he wasn't a big star back then

MUMBAI: Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are adored by millions across India. The couple are hailed as one of the most real and authentic jodis out here. The two tied the knot on December 9, 2021 in a dreamy ceremony in Rajasthan.

As we know, some people have trolled Katrina Kaif for falling in love with Vicky Kaushal who is not a big a star as her. But her fans have defended him saying that the happiness that Katrina Kaif is radiating after marriage is something else altogether. Vicky Kaushal has often said that all he wants is to see her happy and smiling.

Vicky Kaushal has come on the show Be A Man Yaar hosted by Nikhil Taneja. It is about men and their vulnerabilities. The show calls out the notions of toxic masculinity that make life quite tough for many men the world over.

He asks Vicky Kaushal on how did he gather the guts to ask Katrina Kaif out for their first ever date. We can see that he bursts out laughing. Fans have reacted on the small clip which has been shared on Reddit. They have said that Katrina Kaif is also blessed to find a husband like Vicky Kaushal in her life.

Vicky Kaushal has described Katrina Kaif as the magic element of his life. The families of both the actors have also vibed well. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif celebrated the birthday of her brother Sebastian Michel Laurent two days back.

In fact, even Sunny Kaushal and Isabelle Kaif were spotted together, which left fans wondering what is cooking. The actor will be seen next in The Great Indian Family, which is a YRF film.

Vicky Kaushal plays the role of Bhajan Kumar in the movie. He has Sam Bahadur releasing in December 2023. Katrina Kaif too has two big releases. One of them is Tiger 3 which is with Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi. She also has Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi. The filmmaker is Sriram Raghavan.

Credits - Bollywood Life



