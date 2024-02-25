Amazing! Vidyut Jammwal's Crakk Marks a New Beginning: From Action Star to Producer

MUMBAI: Bollywood action star Vidyut Jammwal is stepping into a new role as a producer with his upcoming film, Crakk. Directed by Aditya Datt, the movie marks Jammwal's return to the action genre after his recent dramatic roles in Khuda Haafiz and IB71. In an interview with DNA, Jammwal shares why Crakk is a special project for him and discusses comparisons with international martial artists.

Known for his groundbreaking action sequences since his debut in Force and Commando over a decade ago, Jammwal has often been compared to global stars like Tony Jaa and Jackie Chan. Despite some criticism of alleged imitation, Jammwal remains unfazed. He recounts an incident during a film promotion where a girl emulated Nora Fatehi, the female lead of Crakk, showcasing that it's about excellence rather than copying. According to Jammwal, emulating someone like Nora, a top dancer, requires skill and is a mark of success.

Also Read: What! Vidyut Jammwal Reportedly Detained by Railway Cops for Engaging in Hazardous Stunts

In addition to Jammwal, Crakk features Arjun Rampal and Amy Jackson in leading roles, with director Aditya Datt rounding out the self-made principal cast. Jammwal highlights the collaborative spirit of the team, emphasizing their shared desire to push boundaries and explore new territory in their work.

For Jammwal, each film presents a new challenge to innovate and deliver something unique, even within the same genre. He believes in pushing the limits, especially when it comes to stunts and action sequences. With Crakk, Jammwal faced the challenge of working within a certain budget, something he had not experienced before in his career. However, he found support from friends who believed in the project, enabling them to bring their vision to life.

Crakk is set to hit theaters on February 23rd, promising audiences a thrilling experience with Jammwal at the helm, both as a producer and as an action star.

Also Read: Exclusive! Vidyut Jamwal's movie with AR Murugadoss begins shoot, mahurat happened on THIS date

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.

Credit: DNA



