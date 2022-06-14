Amazing! This is what Anees Bazmee has to say about Welcome 3

MUMBAI : Anees Bazmee is well known for his comedy films like Welcome, Welcome Back, No Entry, Ready, and others. For Welcome (2007) and Welcome Back (2015), the director collaborated with producer Firoz Nadiadwala. However, towards the end of the shoot of Welcome Back, there was friction between the director and producer over remuneration. While the shoot was eventually completed and the film proved to be a success, the stressful period did affect the relationship between them.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Anees Bazmee's latest directorial, brought an ailing Bollywood back on track and gave the entire industry plenty of reason to smile.

Now, we finally have an update on Welcome part 3 and straight from the horse's mouth as Anees Bazmee himself has admitted that he's looking forward to bury the hatchet with producer Firoz Nadiadwala and take the Welcome franchise forward.

In a conversation, Anees Bazmee said that he does not take everything to heart (referencing his sour phase with Firoz Nadiadwala) and believes in forgiving and moving on. He added that he feels everyone is his friend, including those who may not have done good by him, since they might have had their reasons. The filmmaker insisted that there's no problem whatsoever from his side as he believes in surrendering completely and harbouring no harsh feelings for anyone.

Credits: Bollywood Life