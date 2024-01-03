Ambanis' lavish budget estimate for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's royal wedding unveiled

MUMBAI: Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Mukesh and Nita Ambani, will marry Radhika Merchant, the woman of his dreams. Based on the available information, the deeply infatuated pair is expected to tie the knot on July 12, 2024. A three-day pre-wedding celebration is scheduled for March 1, 2024, to March 3, 2024, ahead of that.

Several well-known singers, celebrities, and businesspeople have already arrived in Jamnagar, where the pre-wedding festivities will be held. With Anna Seva, when the Ambanis fed 51,000 locals in Jamnagar, the festivities had already started. Amid all the hoopla surrounding the royal pre-wedding celebration, online reports regarding the approximate number of Ambanis needed for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's extravagant nuptials appeared.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebration will feature several notable guests, including Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, nine-time Grammy winner Rihanna, and Arijit Singh, the king of Hindi music. The entire party would be held at the Ambani family's 3,000-acre lawn at their Jamnagar, Gujarat, home, according to a recent story by the popular news portal story.

However, according to a different claim by the popular news portal and others, the Ambani’s will shell out an incredible Rs. 1000 crore, or 120 million dollars, for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding. Anant and Radhika's wedding celebration cost a total of just 0.1% of Ambani's estimated net worth of 113 billion dollars, according to the newspaper.

According to multiple media sources, around 21- 65 cooks would be serving cuisine to guests during Anant and Radhika's pre-wedding celebration. Anant and Radhika's pre-wedding celebration would have 2,500 dishes, according to another report. There will be a dedicated Indori Sarafa counter with Indori meals in addition to multiple cuisines. There will be 225 and 85 different meals prepared for the evening and midnight dinner, respectively, in addition to five different types of breakfasts.

Arrivals at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations have already begun. Rihanna and Mark Zuckerberg were among the world celebrities who arrived at the Jamnagar airport in style. On February 29, 2024, Raha, together with Bollywood stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, and the tiny one, arrived in Jamnagar. To join in the lavish festivities of the Ambanis, Shah Rukh Khan and his family also traveled to Jamnagar.

According to the sources, at Anant and Radhika's three-day pre-wedding celebration, Rihanna was expected to perform and light up the stage. Diljit Dosanjh, Pritam, and Arijit Singh would each provide solo live performances. Additionally, word leaked out that American illusionist and endurance artist, David Blaine would be performing at the big event.

