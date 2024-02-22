Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates among attendees - view guest list

MUMBAI: Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding has been the talk of town ever since the duo got engaged in a lavish ceremony last year in January. Anant is the youngest son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani. He will be tying the knot with Radhika Merchant on 12th July 2024.

The wedding festivities of the couple will begin from 1st March till 3rd March in Jamnagar, Gujarat where many international celebrities too are expected. A while earlier, Reliance Foundation shared a video on their social media pages where women from Gujarat were curating Bandhani scarves for the wedding. The video is captioned, “Threads of Love and Heritage: A Tapestry Woven for Anant and Radhika. In a tribute to Indian heritage, the Ambani family has commissioned skilled women artisans from Kachchh & Lalpur, to weave a tapestry of dreams for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's upcoming union.”

It continued, “These women pour their hearts and souls into the craft, preserving age-old techniques and breathing life into stories as ancient as the land itself. Swadesh is empowering communities and preserving age-old craftsmanship.”

As per the Economic Times, the guest list of Anant and Radhika’s wedding includes;

1 . Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg

2 . Morgan Stanley CEO Ted Pick

3. Microsoft founder Bill Gates

4 . Disney CEO Bob Iger

5 . BlackRock CEO Larry Fink

6. Adnoc CEO Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber

7 .EL Rothschild chair Lynn Forester de Rothschild

8 .Bank of America chairman Brian Thomas Moynihan

9.Blackstone chairman Stephen Schwarzman

10 .Qatar Premier Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani

11 .Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen

12 .Lupa Systems CEO James Murdoch

13 Hillhouse Capital founder Zhang Lei

14. BP chief executive Murray Auchincloss

15. Exor CEO John Elkann

16. Brookfield Asset Management CEO Bruce Flatt

The wedding is sure to be an extravagant one!

